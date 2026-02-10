The best Galentine’s Day things to do in Toronto

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2026

Maybe you’re not into Valentine’s Day. Or perhaps you are, but instead of diving headlong into lovey-dovey couples stuff, all you really want to do this year is kick it with your pals, your besties, or maybe yourself, for once. If so, Galentine’s Day — or Palentine’s Day — is the holiday for you.

Yeah, that’s right, Galentine’s Day.

Celebrated on Feb. 13, think of it as the light-hearted sister of Valentine’s Day, but without all the loaded expectations. It’s a day where you celebrate platonic love, and pals of all kinds can get together and simply have fun!

Are you sold yet? Check out the best Galentine’s Day festivities happening across Toronto to enjoy with your gals and pals this season.

When: Feb. 12

What better way to spend a Galentine’s evening than to gather your best friends for a flower arranging class? Head to Hopeless Romantic Bookshop, the iconic romance bookstore on Queen West, for this one-of-a-kind workshop. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on their website. It’ll be full of flowers and friendship, with all materials included at this feel-good social.

When: Feb. 15

Take your best friend to this partner stretch with Bewell Toronto, and discover the power of stretching. The session runs for 90 minutes the day after Valentine’s Day and also welcomes singles, too. The class will guide guests through assisted pair stretches and exercises, promoting relaxation and connection with whoever you plan to bring along. Get your ticket here.

When: Feb. 13

On the official Galentine’s Day, you can grab your gal pals for a fun skate at The Bentway. They’ll be offering free skate rentals, plus DJs, performances and swag bags for the first 200 guests. No need to bring anything – just your best friends and a good attitude. This is a free event, but The Bentway encourages visitors to register on their online.

When: Feb. 14

On V-Day, The Second City is hosting this unique improv night with a show called Unhinged — using audience member’s dating profiles to create an hour of improv comedy. Plus if they pick your profile, you’ll get a free drink. This is open to singles, couples and friend groups – get your tickets here.

When: Feb. 13

Golf is for the girlies at Par-Tee Putt, Toronto’s mini golf bar. They’re offering up a Galentine’s bar crawl, featuring four stops all leading up to the big finale, where you’ll receive a complimentary drink. Have a toast to friendship! Get your tickets here.

When: Feb. 13

If you want to celebrate friendship with a fancy dinner, you’re in luck. 1 Kitchen is offering a shareable Girl Dinner-inspired spread at their communal Harvest Table which will have shared snack and charcuterie boards. The meal also has themed dishes like “Fries Before Guys” and “Let’s Taco About It.” Your reservation will also include a personalized bottle of champagne — perfect for a girl’s night right before Valentine’s Day. Make a reservation online.

When: Feb. 15

Kithship Social Club is hosting a dinner dedicated to platonic love at Nuna Kitchen + Bar. A date night for best friends, this Valentine’s weekend dinner celebrates love and friendship, plus features cool surprises. Tickets include a gourmet prix-fix, three course dinner, fun beverages and even a photobooth and take-home gift pack. Grab your ticket here.

When: Feb. 12

Celebrate Galentine’s Day the traditional way: by watching the movie franchise that forged a million friendships. See Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at Fox Theatre; this interactive screening features a shout-along game, a complimentary Skin of a Killer glitter station, a Forks photobooth and even themed cocktails. You and your pals are encouraged to come in costume (it’s time to lug out that Team Jacob shirt from storage!).

When: Feb. 13

It doesn’t matter who you spend this poetry event with, as long as you come with an open mind and romantic vibe. Join MOCA for an early Valentine’s night with Poesy, a pop-up poetry activation that creates custom poems just for you — inspired by the moments you choose to share. The event happens Feb. 13 with a general admission ticket, for purchase here.

When: Feb. 13

If your idea of an ideal Galentine’s Day is dancing the night away to Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Beyoncé, then don’t miss the Galentine’s Dance Party at Bar Cathedral. Prepare to dance and sing out loud to your favourite pop anthems all night long, and enjoy drag performances, a free photo booth with prints, glow sticks and a jewelry making station to make your own friendship bracelets!