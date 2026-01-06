Bo Bichette just got married and it was a huge Toronto Blue Jays reunion

Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette has been making headlines for months now after news broke that he may not be staying on with our beloved Jays after all. While his future in the MLB is still up in the air, the slugger is making headlines for a different reason this week: his wedding.

Back in July, it was revealed that Bichette quietly got engaged to his fiancée, Alexis, in May. The pair are usually very private about their personal lives, meaning the news of their wedding spread through other sources — namely, the Jays gang.

Taylor Gausman, wife to Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman, shared an Instagram post on Jan. 4 with photos of the pair all dressed up, with the caption, “loved celebrating mr. and mrs. bichette!!!”

Meanwhile, Kara Bieber, wife of Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (who has thankfully already opted in to return to the Blue Jays in 2026), shared an Instagram story on Jan. 5 of a whole group of Jays players and partners on a flight to Bichette’s wedding. Players in attendance according to this photo included Ernie Clement, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Shane Bieber, Jeff Hoffman and Max Scherzer.

Fans are now hoping that the wedding is what’s caused Bichette’s delay in signing back on with the Jays. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have been busy, recently signing Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal. On Sunday, the New York Post reported that the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have all shown interest in Bichette, to no surprise.

Bichette has played his whole professional career with the Jays so far, making his MLB debut with them in 2019. The two-time MLB All-Star was a key player in the team’s World Series run, hitting a 3-run home run off Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani in Game 7, where the Jays ultimately fell just short of winning.

Here’s hoping that, after his honeymoon, Bichette gives Toronto what they want and joins us for another year!