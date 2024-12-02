53 of the best things to do in Toronto this month

It’s December, and the holidays are approaching in Toronto! Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for December.
Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto
Dec. 3: In This Moment at History
Dec. 3-4: Toronto Mendelssohn Choir’s Festival of Carols
Dec. 3-10: Toronto Gingerbread Festival
Dec. 4: Christmas with the Clemons
Dec. 4: The 20th Annual Andy Kim Christmas at Massey Hall
Dec. 4-8: Fleur de Villes NOEL
Dec. 5-8: Elf in Concert at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 5-22: Winter Glow
Dec. 5-23: St. Lawrence Winter Market
Dec. 5-Jan. 4: Casa Loma’s Christmas at the Castle
Dec. 5-Jan. 4: Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights tour
Dec. 5-Jan. 12: Titaníque at the CAA Theatre
Dec. 5-7: Alvvays at The Concert Hall
Dec. 6: Wild Rivers at History
Dec. 6: A Drag Queen Christmas at Meridian Hall
Dec. 6-23: Holiday Fair in the Square at Mel Lastman Square
Dec. 6-31: The Nutcracker at the National Ballet of Canada
Dec. 6-Jan. 5: The Wizard of Oz: The Toto-ly Awesome Family Musical (revived Ross Petty panto)
Dec. 7: Cat & Nat Live at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dec. 7: The Trews at Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 7: BAM! Holiday Market at Artscape Wychwood Barns
Dec. 7: Dane Cook at Meridian Hall
Dec. 7: Toronto Kids Fashion Week
Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23: Festive Nights at Black Creek Pioneer Village
Dec. 8: Holiday Artisan Market
Dec. 10: Rich the Kid at The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 10-12: TSO Holiday Pops at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 12: Tim Baker and All Hands at The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 12-Jan. 3: ’Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil
Dec. 14: The Flatliners at The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 14: Shrek Rave at Lee’s Palace
Dec. 14: Russell Peters at Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 15: Suki Waterhouse at History
Dec. 16: Katie Gavin at The Opera House
Dec. 16: The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas at The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 16-17: Clairo at Massey Hall
Dec. 17: BADBADNOTGOOD at History
Dec. 17-22: Messiah at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Dec. 18: Scott Helman at The Axis Club
Dec. 20-21: Down with Webster at History
Dec. 20-22: Winter Blooms: Circus at the Garden at the Toronto Botanical Garden
Dec. 21: CupcakKe at The Concert Hall
Dec. 21: Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along!
Dec. 21-22: Toronto International Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker
Dec. 22: Matt Rogers at The Danforth Music Hall
Dec. 25: Christmas
Dec. 25-Jan. 2: Hanukkah
Dec. 26: Boxing Day
Dec. 27-28: Solaris Music Festival
Dec. 28-30: Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods at Koerner Hall
Dec. 30: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve tour
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve
Dec. 31: Dwayne Gretzky New Year’s Eve 2025