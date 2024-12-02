53 of the best things to do in Toronto this month

It’s December, and the holidays are approaching in Toronto! Here are the most important dates, events and festivals that every Toronto resident needs to know for December.

Events, festivals and important dates in Toronto

Dec. 3: In This Moment at History

Dec. 3-4: Toronto Mendelssohn Choir’s Festival of Carols

Dec. 3-10: Toronto Gingerbread Festival

Dec. 4: Christmas with the Clemons

Dec. 4: The 20th Annual Andy Kim Christmas at Massey Hall

Dec. 4-8: Fleur de Villes NOEL

Dec. 5-8: Elf in Concert at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 5-22: Winter Glow

Dec. 5-23: St. Lawrence Winter Market

Dec. 5-Jan. 4: Casa Loma’s Christmas at the Castle

Dec. 5-Jan. 4: Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights tour

Dec. 5-Jan. 12: Titaníque at the CAA Theatre

Dec. 5-7: Alvvays at The Concert Hall

Dec. 6: Wild Rivers at History

Dec. 6: A Drag Queen Christmas at Meridian Hall

Dec. 6-23: Holiday Fair in the Square at Mel Lastman Square

Dec. 6-31: The Nutcracker at the National Ballet of Canada

Dec. 6-Jan. 5: The Wizard of Oz: The Toto-ly Awesome Family Musical (revived Ross Petty panto)

Dec. 7: Cat & Nat Live at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dec. 7: The Trews at Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 7: BAM! Holiday Market at Artscape Wychwood Barns

Dec. 7: Dane Cook at Meridian Hall

Dec. 7: Toronto Kids Fashion Week

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23: Festive Nights at Black Creek Pioneer Village

Dec. 8: Holiday Artisan Market

Dec. 10: Rich the Kid at The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 10-12: TSO Holiday Pops at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 12: Tim Baker and All Hands at The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 12-Jan. 3: ’Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil

Dec. 14: The Flatliners at The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 14: Shrek Rave at Lee’s Palace

Dec. 14: Russell Peters at Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 15: Suki Waterhouse at History

Dec. 16: Katie Gavin at The Opera House

Dec. 16: The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas at The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 16-17: Clairo at Massey Hall

Dec. 17: BADBADNOTGOOD at History

Dec. 17-22: Messiah at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 18: Scott Helman at The Axis Club

Dec. 20-21: Down with Webster at History

Dec. 20-22: Winter Blooms: Circus at the Garden at the Toronto Botanical Garden

Dec. 21: CupcakKe at The Concert Hall

Dec. 21: Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along!

Dec. 21-22: Toronto International Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker

Dec. 22: Matt Rogers at The Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 25-Jan. 2: Hanukkah

Dec. 26: Boxing Day

Dec. 27-28: Solaris Music Festival

Dec. 28-30: Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods at Koerner Hall

Dec. 30: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Lost Christmas Eve tour

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31: Dwayne Gretzky New Year’s Eve 2025