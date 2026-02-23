Cancelled Toronto maple festival is making a huge comeback on the waterfront

The Sugar Shack is back! The family-friendly “cabane à sucre”-style weekend has become a cold-weather fave on Toronto’s waterfront, celebrating all-things Canadiana, including the simple joy of fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow. Sugar Shack TO was cancelled last year due to funding and cost pressures, but it’s making a comeback this March Break, bringing a little maple-on-snow magic back to the city.

Since its inception, the event has been held at Sugar Beach, but this year it’s moving to Harbourfront Centre for March 14 and 15, and it promises to be equal parts food fest, winter carnival and maple lesson!

Guests can expect two “sugar shacks” serving Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow. The process is simple: grab a stick, find a patch of snow, pour fresh Ontario maple syrup over it and then enjoy the delicious, sweet frozen treat!

There will also be maple-infused comfort food, sugar cookies, a bonfire warming station, hot apple cider and additional treats and partner activations. If you’re into the science behind turning watery sap into syrup, there’ll be a maple sugaring demonstration! Because the event is about much more than eats, look out for live entertainment, including the Great Canadian Fiddle Show and Tim Burr, the Circus Lumberjack.

Best of all: Sugar Shack TO is an accessible event, dog-friendly (as long as your pup is leashed) and free! Just note that maple taffy is priced at $5 each or five for $20, plus tax (cash and debit accepted).

Sugar Shack TO officially returns on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, 2026, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. Follow @sugarshackto on Instagram for more delicious details.