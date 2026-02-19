Toronto’s coolest neighbourhood is throwing an epic art party next month

Geary Avenue has quickly become one of those Toronto streets you can spend an entire afternoon on, wandering through an epic indie food scene, lively patios, cafés and warehouse-style art spaces (it’s no wonder it was recently named Toronto’s coolest neighbourhood). And next month, the neighbourhood is getting an extra dose of creative love in the best way: the Geary Art Crawl is back on March 7 and 8, with a rain-or-shine takeover running along Geary from Dufferin to Ossington.

Expect a weekend packed with cozy, artist-run workshops, art installations in unexpected spaces, pop-ups and local business activations. There will also be a central hub with music, food and drinks, so you can warm up between installations.

Best of all: it’s free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geary Art Crawl (@gearyartcrawl)

Full schedules and registration details are still rolling out, but the early workshop lineup spans everything from ukulele lessons and collage parties to free-flow painting, intro to basketry, DJing with vinyl, film weaving, shadow puppetry, life drawing, collective colouring and more.

Even if you don’t book a workshop, the crawl gives you the perfect excuse to wander, especially for the food (come hungry!). The crawl’s official food-and-drink list teases empanadas, churros, pizza, ice cream and local brews, alongside a lineup of vendors and Geary businesses doing specials throughout the weekend.

The first Geary Art Crawl was produced by Uma Nota Culture in 2021, and since then, the crawl has “transformed rooftops with large-scale installations, turned empty pre-demolition spaces into galleries, and reimagined auto shops and shipping containers as stages,” welcoming 250,000+ visitors along the way.

The Geary Art Crawl takes place March 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a Sunday wrap-up at 8 p.m. Some workshops are drop-in, while others require an RSVP and include a $10 materials fee.