A list of world leaders’ fave foods just dropped and Carney’s are shockingly basic

Turns out, world leaders eat just like the rest of us — and according to TasteAtlas, their favourite foods are… mostly exactly what you’d expect. The newly released list is light on surprises, but still offers a peek into the everyday cravings of some of the most powerful people around the globe — including Canada’s own Mark Carney.

Japan’s Prime Minister opted for homestyle comfort with curried rice and ramen, France’s Emmanuel Macron played it safe with cordon bleu (mais oui) and wine and Carney’s picks seem to say less about status and more about late-night cravings.

According to a recent Instagram post, Carney appears to favour the simpler pleasures when it comes to food: his top picks include pizza, ice cream, and a classic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. By contrast, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum leaned into tradition with tacos al pastor, chiles rellenos, and chapulines. Russia’s president, meanwhile, went protein-heavy, naming lamb, fish, and pistachio ice cream among his favourites.

Others on the list include Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who highlighted mozzarella, pasta, and the fish soup of Anzio—a rustic dish made with fish, chickpeas, and mixed pasta. The UK’s Prime Minister kept things classic with comfort food staples like pasta bake, tandoori salmon, and sandwiches.

And President Trump? According to the post, his go-tos include fast food, steak, and Diet Coke — prompting one Instagram user to comment, “Trump eats like a kindergartener.” Reactions to Carney’s modest picks were equally divided. “Love Canada, the only one that is honest,” one user wrote. Another added, “I thought Trump’s was bad—then I saw the Canadian Prime Minister’s choices…”

One small caveat: TasteAtlas doesn’t say where—or how—these “favourite foods” were sourced. So while it’s fun to imagine world leaders debating dinner over Dairy Milk or tacos al pastor, it’s probably best to take the list with a grain of salt… or maybe a side of fries.