Why Ruchy’s Michelin chef team is changing the game in Toronto’s food scene

Toronto may have a soft spot for contemporary Indian restaurants, but there is always room in our hearts for more. The latest opening, Ruchy, not only combines flavours rooted in tradition with modern innovation but takes influence from the neighbourhood.

What makes this Corso Italia r estaurant one-of-a-kind is that it’s a passion project from not just one but two Michelin-recognized chefs. Though they both began their careers in India more than 25 years ago before working in establishments across the globe, Chefs Devindra Radyal and Sudhan Natarajan have been in Canada more than a decade and most recently worked in the Bib Gourmand-awarded kitchen at Indian Street Food Company.

“We became fast friends working together for a long time and trusted each other to go into business on this project which was important to both of us,” explains Radyal.

The restaurant blends authentic Indian tradition with modern techniques, a concept reflected in its name. Highlighted in the wall art, Ruchy honours Chef Ruchi Bhar Chandra, a renowned 19th-century figure celebrated for her mastery of traditional Indian cuisine.

“She was one of those chefs that brought a lot of evolution, especially with spices in the kitchen with Indian cuisine,” says Radyal. “We combined our expertise and experience and thought if she can bring evolution to the industry in 1800s, maybe it’s a good decision for us to pick up that name and open a restaurant.”

The duo created a space that seamlessly caters to both neighbourhood professionals and young families. Dark wood and golden accents lend an intimate, upscale feel, while a marble-topped bar strikes a casual, inviting tone, encouraging patrons to linger.

A spacious and well-lit private dining room accommodates up to 25 people, that, with customizable options, can cater to anything from a fun-filled karaoke party to a celebratory corporate dinner.

Though the chefs share similar career paths, their distinct regional roots — one from northern India and the other from the south — shine through in Ruchy’s menu, which blends the best of both culinary traditions. In just a short time, the Ruchy Lamb Chops, marinated in yogurt and house made spices, paired with a sweet blueberry wine sauce, have become a standout specialty. Even staples like Makhani Chicken (butter chicken), a ubiquitous dish in Toronto, is given a fresh, unique twist.

Given that India is the world’s most vegetarian-friendly country, Ruchy boasts an extensive list of plant-based and vegan friendly dishes. An easy highlight is the 24-hour dal makhani, a rich and creamy dish featuring the signature housemade spices.

Situated in Corso Italia, the restaurant incorporates European-inspired fusion dishes, showcased in dessert specials like the elaneer soufflé and custard tarts. Reflecting the neighbourhood’s diverse palate, the menu also includes a tangy steak vindaloo — a dish rooted in the blend of Portuguese and Indian culinary traditions that dates back to Goa’s Portuguese rule centuries ago.

“We really want to be inviting to all in the neighbourhood,” says Radyal.

Whether you’re sinking your teeth into a meaty dish, enjoying the plant-based menu, eating authentic Indian fare or opting for something with Portugese roots, the dishes pair seamlessly with the signature cocktails and mocktails. An early showstopper is the “Chai-tini”, a boozey masala chai latte with vodka and Amarula — a perfect taste for the winter season.

Not sure where to begin with the menu? You’re in luck as Ruchy has a tasting menu wherein you can sample small portions of some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. With set prices, the tasting menu can be sampled for lunch or dinner and can include a wine pairing.

“It’s for someone who is not very familiar with the Indian cuisine and who may want a little bit of everything,” says Raydal.

While the restaurant has only just laid its roots in the city, Radyal notes that they hope it to have a long history and become a go-to place for finding unique Indian dishes.

“This is something we are passionate about and have dreamed about,” he says. “We are putting everything on the table to bring something different and we want it to be memorable for people to come back again and again.”

Ruchy is now open at 1370 St. Clair Avenue West.