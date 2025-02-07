Toronto’s Sankofa Square is going to the Greeks with stunning new art installation

Don’t let the cold weather keep you indoors this February — Toronto is filled with winter festivals and events that are fun for the whole family. For a mid-winter art fix, the Celestia by kleis free public art installation will transform Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) into a celestial haven! The event is part of the ILLUMINITE lineup (a celebration of light, art, and togetherness in the heart of Downtown Yonge).

From Feb 14 to March 16, visitors can immerse themselves in a world of wonder at this enchanting installation, inspired by the celestial myth of the Pleiades.

In Greek mythology, the Pleiades stars represent the seven daughters of the famous Titan Atlas and the Oceanid-nymph Pleione. As visitors encounter and interact with the seven sisters, the sisters will reveal their feelings through melodies and immersive poetry.

“Celestia represents each of the Pleiades sisters individually. Each of the seven modules, representing the seven sisters, has an assigned colour, emotion, and characteristic. When participants stroll through our collection of urban furniture, they will be able to feel the different emotions” Sandrine Thériault, kleis’ project manager – design and development, said in a statement.

The event is part of an effort to enhance Toronto’s status as a UNESCO Creative City. The Creative Cities initiative places creativity at the heart of development at the city level, so Celestia will be filled with literature, music, digital arts, and design, all wrapped up in a collaborative experience led by poet Carolanne Foucher and Huron-Wendat storyteller Yolande Okia Picard.

“We wanted to highlight sisterhood, which could be part of a collection, a network that builds bridges between UNESCO cities,” Thériault added.

Opening night celebrations (Feb 14, 6-10 pm) include performances by punk rock band Junko Daydream, Sri Lankan-Canadian musician Tara Kannangara, South Asian DJ Lady Pista, country music artist NESS, Ethiopian singer-songwriter Rosina B. Solomon, and folk-pop music singer-songwriter Tyrone Traher.

According to Julian Sleath, General Manager of Sankofa Square, the installation aligns perfectly with the Square’s mission to create a vibrant and engaging public space for everyone.

“We encourage everyone to come and experience the magic for themselves,” he said.

Remember, it’s all free. So, stop by and meet the mysterious “Seven Sisters”, enjoy a show, sip on some hot chocolate, and munch on delicious churros (while supplies last).

The Celestia by kleis public art installation takes place Feb 14 to March 16, 2025, from noon to 11:00 pm daily at Sankofa Square, 1 Dundas St East.