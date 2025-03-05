Toronto’s newest sandwich shop is drawing comparisons to a legendary Florence spot

A new midtown sandwich spot is taking customers on a trip to Italy through schiacciata — a Tuscan flatbread somewhat similar to focaccia, though thinner, crispier and chewier.

Though it only opened in February, customers have been quick to compare the artisan sandwiches crafted at Ariete E Toro to those found at All’Antico Vinaio, a legendary Florence sandwich shop that has been expanding its empire with locations in Milan, New York, and California. Travelers and global foodies alike have confirmed that the shop’s sandwiches are always worth the sometimes hours-long lineups. And if the constant sellouts are any indication, Ariete E Toro has brought the same level of popularity to Toronto

“Simple yet refined and classy,” is how the owners of Ariete E Toro describe schiacciata. Opening a sandwich shop dedicated to the bread, they say, was inspired by a trip to Italy last summer.

“We visited many awesome food spots but schiacciata sandwiches stuck out for us,” said the owner via email. “I thought we should do a concept like this back home.”

Ariete E Toro, named after the Aries and Taurus astrological signs, offers freshly made bread picked up daily from a local bakery, with sandwiches made-to-order using high-quality ingredients. From a 16-month aged Prosciutto di Montagna with gorgonzola and pear crudo to a beef brisket with pesto genovese and fior di latte, each sandwich is unique and is complemented by the crunchy schiacciata.

While the menu at Ariete E Toro is intentionally limited to maintain consistent quality, you’ll want to check in regularly, as a new feature sandwich is offered each week.

Guests with a specific craving in mind can also build their own sandwiches, choosing from a wide selection of cured meats like spianata, porchetta and mortadella, along with an array of vegetables, cheeses and spreads. The possibilities for crafting unique sandwiches are endless.

“I wanted to do something that was very accessible and open to all demographics,” says the owner. “You can create thousands of different combinations with awesome ingredients.”

The sandwiches can be paired with flavoured Italian soda drinks including San Pellegrino, Niasca Portofino and Strappi. There is also a small wholesale section in-store where you can find authentic Italian products to bring home with you.

While the midtown location has been selling out quickly, Ariete E Toro will soon have more inventory to meet the lunch rush demand and plans to offer a total of seven sandwiches on the menu, in addition to the weekly feature. The owner adds that the goal is to introduce more variety in the coming months, including seasonally inspired sandwiches, a salad, Italian gelato, and, when the weather warms up, potentially a coffee program to complement an outdoor patio in the front.

Ariete E Toro is located at 12 Keewatin Ave.