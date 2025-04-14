Toronto’s best restaurants for brunch and high tea on Easter Sunday

With spring in the air and Easter on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to head out for a tasty meal with your loved ones. This Easter long weekend, let Toronto’s top chefs do the hard work for you and indulge in one of the many delicious and decadent brunches and high teas happening around the city.

TOCA, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

Toca is bringing back its beloved brunch buffet on Sunday, April 20, with a single seating at 2:30 p.m. Guests can indulge in a premium seafood bar with fresh catches, a carving station featuring slow-roasted meats and live-action pasta stations. The experience is priced at $185 CAD per adult and $85 CAD for children 12 and under. Reservations are available now on OpenTable.

Louix Louis

This Easter weekend, LOUIX LOUIS at The St. Regis Toronto is serving up a Royal Brunch worth dressing up for. On April 19 and 20, guests can enjoy a luxe spread featuring a grazing station of fresh fruit, pastries and desserts, plus dishes like truffle egg Benedict, Canadian beef prime rib roast and maple crêpes. Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is priced at $120 per adult and $50 for kids under 10.

Auberge du Pommier

If classic French food is your jam, upscale restaurant Auberge du Pommier is inviting guests to indulge in a four-course lunch on Saturday, April 19. Chef Kane Van Ee’s refined menu features dishes like œuf de caille mimosa (quail egg in a kataifi nest), poached free-range eggs in puff pastry with béarnaise and jambon de Paris and aged Saint-Germain lamb with truffle mousse and spring vegetables. For dessert, a rich Easter chocolate gâteau with raspberries and joconde sponge. Priced at $130 per person with luxe add-ons like lobster, truffle and foie gras available à la carte.

Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill

This Easter weekend, Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill in the Distillery Historic District is serving up an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for just $35 per person. Available Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the menu blends chef Jason McLaren’s Canadian-inspired cooking with Pure Spirits’ sustainable seafood focus. Highlights include lemon buttermilk pancakes, mussels Provençale, soy-glazed salmon, French toast, pastries, and a granola and dessert station. A family-friendly Easter Egg Hunt runs all weekend throughout the district, complete with prizes and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

W Living Room at W Toronto

W Toronto is celebrating Easter with a high tea that brings both style and indulgence. On April 19 and 20, from 12 to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a curated spread of savoury bites, freshly baked cranberry scones, and decadent pastries, paired with premium loose-leaf teas. For a festive upgrade, handcrafted tea-infused cocktails and bubbly are available to toast the occasion. Past menus have included playful touches like carrot macarons, lamb carpaccio toast, and edible strawberry “lipstick,” all served in W’s signature beauty-inspired presentation. Reservations are recommended.

Old Mill

Old Mill Toronto is putting a festive spin on its classic Afternoon Tea this Easter. From April 17 to 27, the long-standing favourite will serve seasonal sweets, fresh scones with Devonshire cream, and delicate finger sandwiches alongside premium Sloane teas. It’s one of the city’s coziest traditions — served in a historic space, with seating at 3 and 3:15 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.