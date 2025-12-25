What’s open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto

As Toronto embraces the holiday season, residents and visitors are gearing up for festive activities and making preparations. Here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s open and closed in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) during the holidays.

City Life

Public Transit

TTC (Toronto Transit Commission): Operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas and New Year’s Day, and a Sunday schedule on Boxing Day. Go Transit: Operating on a Saturday schedule on all three days. Free rides offered from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Government Services

Government services will be closed on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Toronto Public Library

Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Postal Services

Canada Post and UPS: Closed with no mail collection or delivery on Christmas, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Day.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Alcohol

LCBO and The Beer StoreClosed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Hours may vary on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Amsterdam Brewery retail shop open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for limited hours.

99 Bottles, 925 Kingston Rd., open all the days.

Restaurants

There are many restaurants open on Christmas Day in the city, use this list at OpenTable to help you decide. Or check our list of the top five restaurants that are open.

Shopping and Groceries

Grocery Stores and Pharmacies: Operating on modified schedules around Christmas and New Year’s. Check with local stores for opening hours.

Rabba Fine Foods: Open throughout the holidays.

Malls (Selected): Fairview Mall, Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, Dixie Outlet Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Dufferin Mall will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Special schedules may apply on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve. Shops at Don Mills, Eaton Centre, and Square One Shopping Centre will be closed on Christmas but operate on a special schedule on Jan. 1.

Entertainment

Most first-run movie theatres such as Cineplex Odeon, TIFF Bell Lightbox are open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Attractions

Canada’s Wonderland: Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Toronto Zoo: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas. Regular operation on other days. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: Closing early at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Regular operation on other days. Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Closed on Christmas, closing early on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve. Open on New Year’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Special schedule from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, closed on Christmas. Casa Loma: Open until Christmas Eve for Christmas at the Castle. Hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at $225 per person. St. Lawrence Market: Modified hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for the South Market on selected dates. Closed on Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1 and 2. Toronto’s History Museums: Offering holiday-themed tours and events, running throughout the season (except Mondays), closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. Centennial Park Conservatory: Explore the Winter Flower Show at the City’s Centennial Park Conservatory until early January. The conservatory is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the holiday season. For additional details, visit the City’s Conservatories webpage. Riverdale Farm: Residents and visitors to Toronto can visit Riverdale Farm daily all weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. More information about the farm is available on the City’s Zoos & Farms webpage.

Enjoy the holiday season!