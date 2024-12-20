The top 5 restaurants to visit on Christmas Day in Toronto

This year, instead of slaving over the stove and trying to make the perfect Christmas meal for your family, why not let someone else do the work for you? These upscale Toronto restaurants are offering Christmas dinners big enough for you and the whole family. Here are the best places to dine at on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

STK

The stylish Yorkville steakhouse is serving up a Christmas Day feast with their Holiday Cheers menu. Indulge in STK’s decadent selection of Wagyu from around the world, luxurious caviar, festive cocktails and more! Every dish is designed to impress — from melt-in-your-mouth steaks to indulgent sides and decadent desserts.

Café Boulud

The Four Seasons is always ritzy, but the landmark hotel gets particularly glammed up during the holiday season and its signature restaurant, Café Boulud, is no exception. Indulge in a festive feast at Daniel Boulud’s French brasserie for a decadent holiday brunch! Highlights include Highlights include a classic Crêpe Suzette drenched in Grand Marnier caramel, decadent lobster crêpes with béchamel and fine herbs and a rich truffle croque Madame topped with Parisienne ham and a fried egg. Available December 24, 25, 26 and January 1 and priced at 135 per person.

The Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel’s annual Festivus menus are back again this year, available starting Christmas Eve. The dinner menu is priced at $55 for adults and $25 for little ones and includes a three-course dinner with all the fixings. The meal starts with a parsnip veloute followed with roast turkey served with savoury stuffing with white dijon gravy. Make sure to save room for dessert as the Drake’s legendary bread pudding completes the meal! Vegetarain options are also available.

LOUIX LOUIS

Set on the 31st floor of the St. Regis hotel, LOUIX LOUIS’s impressive decor makes it the perfect spot to have a super fancy holiday feast. Indulge in a variety of festive dishes, from perfectly roasted local organic turkey and all the trimmings, like roasted Brussels sprouts, parmesan mashed potatoes, maple-glazed heirloom carrots, rosemary focaccia stuffing and more! Dessert is worth saving room for — apple crumble with vanilla ice cream. Available Dec 24 + 25.

J’s Steak Frites

Queen West steakhouse J’s Steak Frites prix fixe Christmas menu is $56 per person and includes a 10 oz NY striploin , along with house-made bread and butter, green salad with candied walnut and lemon vinaigrette, unlimited fries, and a house-made butter sauce. Make sure to save room for two festive limited-edition holiday desserts made in house by co-owner and pastry chef Tara Tang.