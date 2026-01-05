Toronto’s most iconic gentlemen’s club is closing as condos coming to Filmores site

Toronto’s iconic gentlemen’s club is closing its doors at the end of the month. In a recent Instagram post, Filmores thanked customers for more than four decades at its Dundas Street East location, and invited people to visit before the doors shut.

“Thank you for 45 amazing years at 212 Dundas. Filmores isn’t done, we are just closing this chapter for now ! Come visit us before January 31st, we would love to see some familiar faces.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmores (@filmores.gentlemens.club)

The property has been slated for redevelopment since Menkes Developments purchased the site in 2020. According to the latest application submitted to the city in 2022, the developer wants to build a 42-storey mixed-use building consisting of 32,740 square metres of gross floor area, with 522 residential dwelling units above ground-floor commercial space.

So, what will become of the vintage neon Filmores signage? The iconic sign with its catchy taglines has been a fixture at Dundas and George for years, but according to a city heritage staff report, it’ll likely be donated.

“While the existing signage is highly recognizable, it is not a heritage attribute of the property included in the Statement of Significance and the cultural heritage value of the property is associated with the Wilton Court Hotel era,” the report states, noting that, in recognition of the iconic nature of the Filmores sign and the “increasing rarity of neon signs throughout the city,” the sign should be donated to a museum (with commemoration strategies to be explored in future stages).

But maybe this isn’t the end of Filmores. Consider it more of a pause, placing Filmores in a category Toronto knows well: institutions that disappear from one address and re-emerge somewhere else, preserving the vibe while adapting to new economics and audiences.

“While we will be CLOSING at 212 Dundas St. E. as the property undergoes redevelopment, we continue to search for our new downtown home,” the club stated in the Instagram post. “Come celebrate the closing of this chapter and stay tuned for the next 45!”