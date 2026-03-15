Toronto is asking residents to help name its first new island ferries in more than 60 years

Your next trip to the Toronto Islands could come aboard a ferry with a name chosen by the public. On Wednesday, the City opened online voting to name two new fully electric ferries that will join the Toronto Island fleet; these are the first new ferries the system has added in more than 60 years!

Toronto residents have until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 11:59 pm to vote, with the two winning names set to be announced later this spring. Voting is limited to one vote per household.

“Boat naming is a long-standing tradition and I’m excited that Torontonians get to be a part of naming the new ferries,” Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik said in a statement. “As we continue to revitalize the waterfront and welcome visitors from near and far, these new ferries will connect more people to Toronto Island and all it offers.”

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The shortlist of names is…unique. Residents can choose from names like Blue Current, Cloudbreaker, Great Lake Dancer, Harbour Swan, Island Willow, Lady of the Quays, Toronto Islander and Water Strider, along with Bluebell II, Harbourlight III, Harbour Passage, Discovery VI and Island Chickadee.

And no, they weren’t just made up. The City says the names were developed through a committee process involving staff, community members and waterfront stakeholders, and were selected to reflect Toronto’s natural environment as well as the themes of movement and connection.

“All names were evaluated to ensure they are unique, easy to pronounce, clearly distinguishable in marine communication, welcoming to a broad audience and suitable for long-term public use,” a City press release stated.

The two vessels are part of a broader ferry modernization plan meant to ease pressure on a system that carries about 1.4 million passengers a year. Toronto’s four main ferries are now between 61 and 90 years old, so the new boats are expected to bring a noticeably different experience, including wider ramps, accessible washrooms, better shelter, temperature-controlled indoor areas, improved boarding flow and significantly more capacity.

The first ferry is scheduled to arrive in late 2026 and will carry both passengers and vehicles, while the second, a passenger-only vessel, is expected in spring 2027. The first boat is designed for year-round service and ice-breaking conditions, with capacity for up to 650 passengers and 14 vehicles, or up to 1,300 passengers without vehicles. The second will carry up to 1,300 passengers, more than triple the capacity of the William Inglis (the vessel it’s replacing).

For now, though, the most immediate part of all this is the fun one: you get to help decide whether the future of the harbour sounds more like Harbour Swan or Cloudbreaker.

More info on the City’s new electric ferries is available online, and all Toronto residents are invited to vote on the City’s webpage before 11:59 pm on April 6, 2026.