Toronto Blue Jays ‘voice of summer’ Buck Martinez is retiring

Toronto is about to sound a little different this baseball season.

Buck Martinez, Sportsnet’s longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster and one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian baseball, has announced his retirement. This wraps up an on-air career that stretched across more than four decades and thousands of games.

In a statement released by Rogers Media, Martinez reflected on how his relationship with the city began back in 1981, when he arrived as a player, not an announcer.

“It’s hard to believe I came to Toronto in a trade in May of 1981, thinking that would be the end of a very good career. Little did I know that I still would be associated with the Blue Jays through the 2025 season,” he wrote, adding that it’s been an honour to be involved in every game through Game 7 of the World Series.

“After the World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to our future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead.”

Martinez singled out the little moments that came with being a public face in Toronto: “I will miss the ‘selfies,’ the handshakes and the welcoming smiles,” he said.

“It has been a fantastic journey with Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and the wonderful Blue Jays fans all over the world. Thank you all for embracing me and welcoming my family and me in a way that has made us feel like we are part of yours.”

The announcement has already sparked an outpouring of tributes.

Sportsnet President Greg Sansone called Martinez “a legend in baseball,” saying “his voice is synonymous with summer,” while Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro described Martinez as “one of the most prominent figures” in franchise history.

“Buck has connected generations of fans with his passion, insight, and unparalleled storytelling,” Shapiro said. “His legacy extends far beyond the microphone, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadian baseball fans.”

Martinez’s on-air story is deeply intertwined with the team itself. After retiring from Major League Baseball in 1986, following a 17-year playing career that included time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and the Jays, he moved into broadcasting, joining Blue Jays TV coverage as a colour analyst in 1987. Over two separate stints, he was on the call for more than 4,000 Blue Jays games.

The retirement also lands at a symbolic moment for the franchise. Martinez wrote that he’d hoped to be part of the Blue Jays’ 50th season, but added simply: “it’s time to pass the torch.”