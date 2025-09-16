All the best ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ finale watch parties happening in Toronto

If you thought choosing between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah was the hardest decision of the summer, just wait until you have to pick where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season three finale. Do you sip matcha at a secret house party? Cry into a themed cocktail? Or scream with strangers in a bar packed with Belly stans? Whatever your Cousins Beach fantasy, Toronto is serving up finale watch parties that are as dramatic as the show itself.

Here’s where to watch Belly’s big decision go down:

111 Richmond St. W.; 6:30–8 p.m.

Chef’s Hall isn’t playing around — the watch party already sold out once, though a few tickets have been made available again now now. And rumour has it they’ll release 50 extra tickets day-of, weather permitting. If you’re lucky enough to snag a seat, expect a full-on fan frenzy with food, laughs and the kind of collective gasp you’ll never get watching solo on your couch.

107 Atlantic Ave.; 9:30 p.m.

With half-prices Altos Palomas and Towers, build-your-own crostini platters, $10 doubles and plenty of delicious food for sharing. Doors open at 9 p.m., so come early to settle in and get your drinks ready. Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, this is the night for selfies, screaming, and maybe a rebound crush. While the event is free, make sure to book a reservation at the pub in advance to ensure there’s space. After the screening, enjoy a DJ set and great vibes until late.

Secret location, AXP House; 6:30–9 p.m.

If Cousins Beach was a girls-only getaway, it’d look like this. Hosted by AXP and ILYSMATCHA, this exclusive event comes with a custom matcha bar, cozy vibes and light refreshments. Space is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door, so if you’re craving a finale night that brings you back to your best friend’s couch in high school watching Blair Waldorf decide between Dan Humphrey and Chuck Bass, this is the one.

Film Café Kensington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Cafe (@filmcafe.kensington)

230 Augusta Ave.; 8 p.m.

Kensington is bringing the indie charm with Film Cafe’s official finale watch party. Expect themed snacks, drinks, and the loudest Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debates in the city. Bonus points if you come armed with your strongest hot take. While the event is currently sold out, check back on the day of in case any tickets become available last minute (and watch out for Instagram comments of people trying to sell their own tickets).