One of Toronto’s last Club Monaco stores received an eviction notice over alleged unpaid rent

One of the last remaining Club Monaco stores in Toronto has reportedly been hit with a formal eviction notice, showing just how turbulent the brand’s brick-and-mortar footprint has become.

The North Yonge Club Monaco location in Lytton Park, at 2610 Yonge St. (just north of Eglinton), was issued a notice by its landlord on Jan. 26, 2026, citing an alleged $133,917.05 in unpaid rent, as well as additional costs. According to blogTO, the notice posted at the storefront also states that the lease for the four connected retail units spanning 2604-2610 Yonge St. has been terminated and that the locks have been changed.

Realtors are already imaging what could replace the two-storey space.

“I could easily picture a Ralph Lauren restaurant, bistro, cafe here. Especially with the caliber of new tenants that have opened (and are opening) here in the Lytton Park area,” one local realtor stated in an Instagram post.

For Toronto shoppers, the news lands only weeks after another symbolic closure. In Dec 2025, Club Monaco shuttered its first-ever store on Queen West. The 403 Queen St. W. location first opened in 1985 and helped cement the brand’s “better basics” reputation in the city’s style canon.

But perhaps the closures have been years in the making. According to Retail Insider, Club Monaco was acquired by Ralph Lauren in 1999, then sold in 2021 to private equity firm Regent, in a shift that coincided with a broader era of belt-tightening across many mall and street-front portfolios.

The brand’s Canadian network has been pared back significantly from its peak, with the remaining footprint focusing more on mall-based locations, including multiple sites in the GTA (Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Sherway Gardens, Square One in Mississauga and Promenade in Thornhill).

Whether the North Yonge notice is resolved or becomes another closure, it’s a stark reminder that even legacy names aren’t immune to the pressures reshaping Toronto retail.