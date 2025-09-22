How to see Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ in Toronto theatres

Taylor Swift’s new album rollout is getting the big-screen treatment! The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is an 89-minute theatrical experience tied to Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Most Swifties from across the world (including Canada) can watch the release in theatres from Oct. 3-5, 2025.

We don’t have pricing as yet, but Torontonians can grab tickets through Cineplex; they’ll be available Tuesday, Sept. 23 starting at 3 p.m. No information is out yet about what times the screenings will be and how many will be available, but the theatrical experience will only be in theatres for three days, so spots are limited.

As part of the programming, audiences will get to see the world premiere music video for the lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos and never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from the new album.

While it’s normally discouraged during traditional showtimes, fans are welcome to sing and dance within reason during the showing!

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan…” Swift said in a recent Instagram post. “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, last month, noting that the album reflects her experience on her record-breaking Eras Tour, an experience that created a sort of “showgirl” life on the road for the singer last year.

According to data from Canadian commerce provider Moneris, during the 10 days surrounding Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances at the Rogers Centre last November, spending in downtown Toronto increased by 45 per cent week-over-week, with a 49 per cent increase in spending at clothing stores and a 102 per cent increase for specialty and accessory stores!

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift’s first major release since she regained control of her full catalogue. In late May, Swift announced that she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, which were originally sold by Scooter Braun to Shamrock Capital, bringing her entire body of work under her ownership.