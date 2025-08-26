Every Canadian designer that newly-engaged Taylor Swift has ever worn

Taylor Swift has (almost) broken the internet with her latest Instagram post — sharing the news that she and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, are engaged.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop star captioned her post, sharing a series of photos from the proposal where the pair was seemingly in the middle of a forest surrounded by hundreds of flowers.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Swift — 2025 is also the year she finally secured full ownership of her music masters and, on Oct. 3, she’ll be releasing her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

While this may be an ultra-American union, Swift has showed her support for many a Canadian designer in the past. It could be the influence of one of Swift’s stylists — Toronto’s own Venetia Kidd. Want to dress like the newly-engaged singer-songwriter? Check out all the local fashion designers and brands she’s been spotted wearing in the past. Maybe these companies will play a role in her wedding wardrobe!

Toronto-based jewelry brand Mejuri got the Taylor Swift stamp of approval at an important event last year: the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens, where the team earned a spot in the Super Bowl. She sported a gold ring from Mejuri; named the Heirloom Ring, it’s a signet style made out of 14k solid gold with a few mineral stone options (Swift went with a garnet gem to match her red-heavy wardrobe and Chiefs attire). The ring has become a signature game day accessory for Swift, and fans scrambled to get their hands on the Taylor-approved ring. While the ring goes for a whopping $998, there are some more affordable options on the Toronto website featuring the same garnet stone, including a pair of gemstone huggies for $168 and a fun, Reputation era-style coil ring for $198.

Jenny Bird

Taylor Swift wore not one, not two but three items from Toronto jewelry designer Jenny Bird in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video back in 2017 when she was kicking off her Reputation album cycle. She sported a gold choker with a tassel, a pair of long gold earrings and a thick silver choker at different points during the music video. While all three items aren’t for sale anymore on the site, Jenny Bird still has plenty of chic choker and earring options to go around.

UNTTLD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTTLD (@atelier_unttld)

A Canadian designer for every era — most recently, with the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift sported a very striking dress in her music video for her lead single, “Fortnight.” The black Victorian-style gown she wore was designed by Simon Belanger and Jose Manuel Saint-Jacques, the duo behind Montreal brand UNTTLD. It appears the dress was the brand’s last project — their posts about the dress were their last ones on Instagram, and the atelier in Montreal is now closed. But UNTTLD can still be shopped in The Real Real and Poshmark, if you’re looking to complete your TTPD look.

Sheertex

Based out of Montreal, Sheertex has gone viral for its seemingly tear-proof tights — and Swift herself is a fan. She’s sported multiple pairs of tights from the brand while out and about (including a red pair while supporting her now-fiancé at a game this year), and seems to favour the patterned styles. This might be the cheapest way to dress like Taylor — these tights go for under $50, and are almost constantly on sale for $35 or less.

Vitaly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled)

Taylor Swift is all about the Toronto jewelry, apparently — Vitaly is yet another Toronto-based jewelry brand that she’s worn, this time to a gala thrown by the organization Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes runs, the Mahomies Foundation. Known for their “genderless” jewelry made out of stainless steel, Swift opted for the “shimmer” necklace (perhaps a nod to one of her most popular lyrics?) from the brand. While the gold version she wore is currently sold out, the silver is still available — and will only set you back about $120.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Mae Studios (@elliemaestudios)

When Toronto designer Ellie Mae Waters sent a few vintage Kansas City Chiefs pieces pulled from her brand’s, Ellie Mae Studios, vintage collection, she thought Swift might wear them around the house at most. But instead, the pop star sported the Chiefs sweatshirt at her Kelce’s football game, prompting a huge spike in visitors to the brand’s website as fans scrambled to buy their vintage from the same place Swift buys hers. It appears the brand’s Summerhill flagship recently closed, but their website is still running and all designs are currently on sale. They also still have a large vintage collection available online, if you want some vintage Chiefs merch of your own (and are willing to spend almost $600).