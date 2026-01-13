How They Met: Virgin Radio host on her double proposal and orchard wedding

As the host of Toronto’s Virgin Radio, Shannon Burns has made a career out of asking your favourite celebrities questions they’ve never been asked before — from Shania Twain to Niall Horan and Timothée Chalamet. Here, she tells us about a cross-continent love story a decade in the making with her wife, Morgan Wynn.

How they met

Morgan and I met originally online in 2012. At the time, Tumblr was a place where queer people found friends when a lot of us were still in the closet or didn’t have a queer community to turn to. Morgan and I realized we were both planning to attend N.Y.C. Pride in 2013, so we exchanged numbers and met up. We chatted for a few minutes, took a photo together and went our separate ways. The next year, we ended up going on a vacation to Mexico with mutual friends, and that’s where we really got to know each other. After that, we were friends until we started dating in 2020.

The relationship

Being in a long distance relationship during a global pandemic, while living in two different countries was definitely memorable! My friends in Toronto would joke that Morgan was imaginary, because I was always talking about her, but they didn’t meet her for the longest time. We spent so much time talking and watching movies on Facetime that we really got to know each other and even started planning our future together. Morgan moving to Canada in 2022 was the biggest moment for us both.

The proposal

Morgan’s dad Mike was in a serious motorcycle accident in November 2022 that resulted in him being in the hospital for over a year. There were a lot of unknowns at that time. When Mike was finally able to speak again, I took a moment when Morgan left the room to get his blessing before proposing. I ended up getting my manager to send me a fake brand partnership opportunity — in order to fool Morgan — that would allow us to stay in a cottage a few hours from home for the weekend. My plan was to get her there, propose and then surprise her with her best friends who flew in from California to celebrate with us. After I popped the question and Morgan said yes, she told me that she also brought a ring and asked if she could propose back. I said, “Yes, of course!”

The wedding

We got married in June of 2025 in LaFayette, New York. Neither of us had any connection to the location, but since we’re both from such different places, we wanted to make memories in a new place that didn’t belong to either of us. We wanted to host the wedding on a big property so we could have our close friends at the house for the whole weekend. The house is on an apple orchard, which was very peaceful and quiet. After delaying the wedding for a year, Morgan’s dad was able to walk us both down the aisle together.

However, we both have family that made the choice not to support our relationship. Since I didn’t have any biological family in attendance, the theme of our wedding weekend became honouring our chosen family. Having such an intentional guest list of people who support us made it such a fun and emotional weekend.

The secret to success

I personally knew the relationship was destined to be long when it didn’t take a lot of work. We are both just as excited to see one another after each day of work and have found a great routine that works for us both. We are the kind of couple that doesn’t need to do everything together, which works great for us. We tell each other everything which means we know the good and the bad. Transparency and communication are what we try to prioritize.

The future together

In the future, we hope to have travelled more and be a bit more wise! We hope to have a home where we both feel safe and supported. We hope that we’re still laughing a lot and experiencing new things together. The fun part is that we don’t really know where that home will be located or what we’ll be doing when we aren’t there! We just hope to continue living our lives together in a fun and healthy way.