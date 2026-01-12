Timothée Chalamet takes hilarious jab at Kevin O’Leary at Golden Globes

It was a big night for Canadian talent at the Golden Globes last night with multiple winners of some of the biggest awards.

Although not an award winner, Toronto’s Kevin O’Leary, who went from the business tycoon to Hollywood newbie in 2025 in the film Marty Supreme, got a shout-out from star Timothée Chalamet as the actor won the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy last night.

In his acceptance, Chalamet acknowledged the strength of the category and thanked the team behind Marty Supreme.

“To Josh Safdie, thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this role, thank you for believing in me. Thank you for this portrait, for your mind, for your world view. To A24, Ronnie Bronstein who co-wrote the script with Josh. The amazing cast of this film, Odessa A’zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary…If you would have told me when I was 19 years old I’d be thanking Mr Wonderful from Shark Tank,” says Chalamet, referring to his co-star and the film’s multi-millionaire executive producer.

“Alright you’re laughing so I got away with that one, thank you Kevin.”

Maggie Kang topped off an incredible year for her Netflix animated film Kpop Demon Hunters by winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Animated. The movie, the most streamed in Netflix history, also won Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Golden.”

Canadian Seth Roger took home the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for his Apple TV project The Studio.