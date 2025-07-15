Hometown hero Devlin DeFrancesco set for return to Honda Indy this weekend

Toronto professional racecar driver Devlin DeFrancesco is revving up for his hometown return for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy, July 18–20. We spoke to him about his return, his racing roots, and where he goes for that perfect Italian meal when he is back in Toronto.

How does it feel to come back home to race?

I’m very excited. I’m pumped for it. Our team has had some success there, back in 2023. And a bunch of family and friends are coming. I think it’s going to be a great weekend.

How has the season for Devlin DeFrancesco been going so far?

We had a very strong showing at the Indy 500. It’s a shame the strategy played out the way it did. But I have no doubt in my mind: we’ve got a few strong tracks coming up and some good results coming our way.

What is the atmosphere like in Toronto on race day?

You know, the crowd’s amazing there. There’s always so much to do around Toronto, walking around, on and off the track. There’s just not really many events like this street course on the calendar that has the atmosphere like Toronto does.

What piqued your interest in racing originally?

My dad ended up buying me a go-kart when I was five years old. For Christmas he went behind my mom’s back and bought it. And you know, while all the other kids were going to hockey practice on the weekends, we went to the kart track, and here we are, 20 years later.

Who has been the most influential mentor in your career?

My dad for sure. Without him through the good and the bad times, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

Where do you go to get away from it all?

I live between Miami and Indianapolis right now. When I’m back in Miami, I generally go on the water. I like going on the water, just for quiet, alone time. It really helps me process things on my own and unwind.

What does perfect happiness look like to you?

I would say winning the Indy 500 with a group of people that you know and work with, day in and day out, striving for results. That would be my idea of perfect happiness.

What is your greatest fear?

Not achieving what I’m capable of. That’s why I don’t leave anything on the table and work every day from morning to night. It’s my objective in life.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d say, mathematics.

What do you most treasure?

My golden retriever, Tony. He goes with me everywhere, to all the races.

Do you have any fave Toronto restaurants you go to when you’re back?

There are two in Yorkville, a Japanese place called Yamato, amazing, and Sotto Sotto is always very good when you want a nice Italian.