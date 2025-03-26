This new Turkish restaurant in Toronto will transport you straight to Istanbul

If you’re craving an authentic Turkish dining experience in Toronto, look no further than Sophia Turkish Restaurant on Eglinton Avenue West. Opened late last year, this charming spot has quickly become a favourite among locals and food enthusiasts alike for its incredible dishes, warm ambiance, and top-notch service.

The interior is thoughtfully designed with elegant touches that set the mood for a relaxed yet sophisticated meal. From the warm lighting to the subtle traditional decor, every detail has been curated to make you feel at home.

Each dish is prepared with fresh ingredients, and on the menu, you’ll find all classic Turkish comfort foods, as well as elevated takes. Must-try main dishes include the Adana kebab, spicy grilled ground lamb skewers done over an open charcoal flame; the handmade roll borek, featuring crispy, golden phyllo pastry filled with creamy feta cheese; and the kunefe, a traditional Turkish dessert made from crispy pastry and melted cheese, drenched in sweet syrup.

The hot and cold mezze selection—think hummus, baba ganoush, and the spicy ezme—offers a variety of flavours to start your meal off right. And don’t forget the refreshing Turkish yogurt drink, ayran, to pair with your dishes.

While there’s no shortage of sizzling kebab and meat specialties, Sophia also has a wide range of delicious vegetarian and vegan options, too, like the tangy tabouli salad made with parsley, mint and lemon, or the sauced eggplant cooked in a savoury tomato sauce infused with herbs and garlic.

Sophia’s also specializes in food catering services, and has a variety of packages to meet the needs of its guests. All dishes can be ordered via UberEats, with a $0 delivery fee for new customers.

Sophia Turkish Restaurant is located at 302 Eglinton Ave. W. and is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.