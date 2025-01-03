The team behind Toronto’s favourite sandwiches just opened a surprising new concept

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what’s cooking at Good Behaviour on Queen St W, the wait is finally over. The team behind the popular Toronto eatery, have just opened The Pie Hut, right out front of their shop. And if the deliciousness of their sandwiches is any testament, their pies are sure to be nothing less.

Best known for gourmet ice creams and stacked subs, Good Behaviour has already cemented itself as a go-to for comfort food — think crave-worthy sandwiches and some of the city’s most inventive ice creams (looking at you, Banana Frosted Flakes). Now, with The Pie Hut, they’re serving up buttery crusts and rich fillings that promise to deliver the same indulgent punch as their subs.

The Pie Hut’s menu is full of flavour-packed options, starting with five pies that will make you want to order one of each. Think beef shortrib mince (tender, slow-cooked goodness), brisket & ale (rich and hearty) and the classic chicken pot pie (comfort in every bite). Then, there’s the pork, apple & fennel, which combines juicy pork with the perfect touch of sweetness.

But here’s the twist: the Full Monty. Any of the handmade pies can be topped with mashed potatoes, mushy green peas and gravy.

The Pie Hut is open Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. So, whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite on your lunch break or winding down after work, this new pie haven is a must.

Stop by for a slice of homemade comfort, and experience why Toronto’s newest pie spot is already getting so much love.

The Pie Hut is located at 335 Queen St. W.