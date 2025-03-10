The 10 best concerts in Toronto this month

There are some incredible concerts on tap for Toronto this month, and there is something for everyone from Suzanne Vega’s poetic hits to NOBRO’s punk rock energy, and Billy Joel’s timeless classics. Whether it’s a quirky Martian-themed celebration or a legendary concert experience, March promises some seriously unforgettable shows. Here’s our top 10.

Suzanne Vega, best known for her iconic hit “Luka,” is celebrated for her poetic songwriting. In her “Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs” concert at Lula Lounge, she will be joined by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard for a career-spanning performance, featuring timeless classics like “Tom’s Diner” and “Luka,” as well as newer material.

NOBRO, known for their high-energy punk rock sound, will take the stage at Toronto’s legendary Horseshoe Tavern on March 14, with support from Klokwise and Feura This local band never disappoints making this, potentially, the best show this month.

Billy Joel, the Piano Man, will take the stage at Rogers Centre on March 15 as part of his ongoing tour. The concert will showcase his greatest hits, celebrating his legacy as one of music’s most iconic artists.

The 47th Annual Martian Awareness Ball will be held at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on March 17. This quirky event, hosted by Mary Margaret and Marcus O’Hara, promises an unforgettable night of fun, music, and Martian-themed performances. With acts like Rusty McCarthy & Band, Russ Boswell, and Great Bob Scott, the event invites revellers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a twist.

Mumford & Sons will perform at Massey Hall as part of their Tour Before The Tour in support of their new album Rushmere, set to release on March 28. The Toronto show is one of four North American stops on the tour.

The Magnetic Fields will perform at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of their 69 Love Songs 25th Anniversary Tour. The band is performing all 69 songs over the two nights of this show, and tickets for both nights are available as a two-day pass or individual nights.

Join local legends Bedouin Soundclash on March 29 at the Opera House to celebrate 20 years of Sounding A Mosaic. This special performance will highlight the band’s evolution, mixing reggae, rock, and ska in a delightful mash-up.

Danforth Music Hall plays host to two fantastic new(ish) indie rock bands. Headliners Flipturn have two albums to their credit, including the just-out Burnout Days. While supporting act Arcy Drive have also been getting plenty of attention recently thanks, in part, to the incredibly catch song “Louie” making the social media rounds. Great show.

Aussie icon Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour hits Scotiabank Arena on March 29, bringing her iconic hits to town. Joined by special guest Romy, the night promises an electrifying performance and a lot of dancing.

Avant garde British artist FKA twigs will bring her EUSEXUA tour to History on March 30 and 31. The performances will showcase the electrifying artist’s new material from her highly anticipated album EUSEXUA.