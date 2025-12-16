THE WATERFRONT IS THE ULTIMATE SKATING DESTINATION IN TORONTO THIS WINTER

Toronto’s waterfront is your destination for skating this winter with three skating rinks across the east, central and western waterfront. From DJ skate nights to free skate rentals and hot chocolate, there are so many different ways to enjoy skating with views of the water in this season. If you want to stay up to date with what’s happening on Toronto’s waterfront this season, follow the Waterfront BIA on Facebook or Instagram!

Harbourfront Skate Rink

235 Queens Quay W.

Get ready to Skate by the Lake at Harbourfront Centre this winter season. No skates? No problem. Harbourfront Centre has skate rentals available for all ages and sizes, and every Saturday visitors can enjoy free skate rentals. Come down and experience this scenic rink until March 1, 2026. Click here for more details.

And don’t miss out on iconic DJ Skate Nights this season! Head to Harbourfront Centre rink on Saturday evenings until Feb. 14, 2026 and enjoy waterfront skating to vibrant beats spun by some of Toronto’s hottest DJs — expect good music, festive lights and a lively crowd transforming the rink into a full-blown winter party under the stars. Admission is free and it’s fun for all ages. Click here for more info on DJ skate night.

Sherbourne Common

61 Dockside Drive

Sherbourne Common ice rink provides a lovely waterfront view while enjoying a leisurely skate. The ice rink is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day (as long as temperatures are below freezing).

If you don’t own a pair of skates, don’t worry — there will be free skate rentals, helmets and skating aids on Jan. 25 and Feb. 13. So grab your loved one for an afternoon of skating, as well as free hot chocolate and fun music! You can also visit one of many nearby cafes, such as the Lazy Barista or Mofer Coffee, to warm up. Click here for more info.

The Bentway Skate Trail

250 Fort York Blvd.

Glide into winter on The Bentway’s iconic skate trail, open from Dec. 20 until Feb. 16, weather dependent. Make sure to stop by during opening weekend; the festive event, from Dec. 20–23, will feature free skate rentals, warm drinks, maple taffy and themed photo moments. This year’s event lineup also includes the chaotic and chilly Polar Bear Skate on Dec. 28 — for those brave enough. This cheeky tradition invites skaters to strip down to their skivvies and take a lap around the 220-metre figure-eight trail, as a final farewell to 2025. Click here for more details.

Visitors to The Bentway Skate Trail are welcome to bring their own skates or rent on-site. Click here for more on skate rental fees and hours.

With three unique skating rinks in this neighbourhood, make the waterfront your must-visit ice skating destination this winter season. With delicious restaurants and cozy cafes nearby, skating on Toronto’s waterfront is an experience you don’t want to miss. Visit waterfrontbia.com to plan your visit.