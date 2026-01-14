Putting Patients First: CEO Dr. Sapna Sriram on Healthcare That Works

Integra Health is a multidisciplinary healthcare and wellness centre built on one simple idea: care should be accessible, connected, and truly centered on the patient. From medical services and mental health support to nutrition, massage therapy, chiropractic, physiotherapy, and cosmetic treatments, Integra Health brings a full spectrum of care under one roof. The goal is high-quality, coordinated healthcare – delivered the way healthcare should be.

Q. What does comprehensive wellness mean to Integra Health?

A. It means looking beyond symptoms and considering the full picture – physical, mental, and social health. We support patients through proactive care, whether that’s physiotherapy, nutrition, mental health, or medical treatment. When these elements are integrated, patients see more sustainable improvements and a better quality of life. Wellness isn’t a single visit – it’s an ongoing partnership.

Q. What inspired you to open Integra Health?

A. I saw how challenging it could be for patients to navigate their care when their providers worked independently. People were often managing several appointments across different clinics, trying to keep track of next steps on their own. I wanted to build a place where that experience felt simpler – where care could be coordinated in one environment and patients could feel supported every step of the way. Over the past decade, Integra Health has grown into that vision, offering an integrated model that brings clarity, connection, and ease to the patient experience.

We also wanted to offer more accessible medical support for people who don’t have a family doctor. By providing OHIP-covered appointments with same-day or next-day availability, patients have a reliable place to come for timely concerns that don’t require an emergency visit. It’s about making care easier to access, supporting continuity, and giving people the reassurance of having somewhere dependable to turn when they need it.

Q. How is Integra Health different from other clinics?

A. Collaboration is at the core of everything we do. Our physicians, physiotherapists, dietitians, mental health therapists, and allied health clinicians communicate closely to create coordinated care plans tailored to each patient. This isn’t just about convenience – it’s about better outcomes.

By working together across disciplines, we treat the whole person rather than isolated symptoms. A patient with chronic migraines, for example, may benefit from chiropractic care, nutritional support, and medical oversight. When those providers collaborate, we can address the root contributors to their condition in a more meaningful, sustainable way.

Q. Any final thoughts on why patients should consider Integra Health?

A. We’re building more than a clinic – we’re building a modern healthcare model. By prioritizing access, collabo- ration, and patient-centered care, we help people recover, optimize their health, and feel supported along the way. Whether someone needs medical care without a family doctor, manual therapy, or long-term wellness guidance, we provide an integrated approach that truly works.

At Integra Health, care is designed for patients—not the system. When healthcare is connected, outcomes improve, and patients feel empowered every step of the way.