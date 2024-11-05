Here are 5 magical Christmas markets to visit near Toronto this holiday season

The holidays are right around the corner, and browsing through festive Christmas markets for unique gifts is a beloved annual tradition for many. These markets are filled with handcrafted arts and crafts, cheerful Christmas carols, and delicious culinary treats, providing unforgettable holiday shopping experiences for the whole family! You don’t have to travel too far to enjoy them. Here are a few of the best Christmas markets in Southern Ontario:

This Christmas, visit this magical outdoor market on a gorgeous Scandinavian family farm. It’s just under an hour from Toronto but you’ll feel like you’ve entered a northern European city! Stroll through a real-life Christmas land filled with pine trees, lights, and festive decorations. Discover local vendors offering handmade Finnish gifts that are sure to impress your friends and family. Taste delicious treats at the cozy Scandinavian bakery before embarking on a meet-and-greet with Santa in his workshop! Don’t forget to hop on the Christmas Train — it’ll bring you around the magical farm to meet the farm animals while listening to the Christmas Story. Begins Nov. 15, every Friday and Saturday until Christmas, 12:00-8:00 p.m. Select activities require tickets, check website for more details. 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, Ont.

With over 100 local artisans, crafters, and craft-makers filling up over four floors at City Hall and the Cambridge Centre for the Arts — you’re sure to find the most perfect Christmas gift at this award-winning indoor market! Enjoy free live entertainment, traditional holiday music, and a giant fire pit lounge. Support local vendors by sampling seasonal treats from food trucks. Have your phone camera ready — Santa, Mrs. Claus, and ‘Willy Melt’ will be wandering the market, so you’ll want to capture a few pics for lasting holiday memories! Dec.14 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Dec. 15 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Admission is free. Cambridge City Hall (50 Dickson St) and Cambridge Centre for the Arts (60 Dickson St), Cambridge, Ont.

Wander through a village filled with thousands of twinkling lights – you’ll feel like you’ve entered a true winter wonderland! Enjoy St. Jacobs’ many unique shops and eateries. Shop into the evening hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and take in the holiday festivities and entertainment! Traditional Christmas music will be performed by a strolling quartet of accomplished singers dressed in authentic Victorian costumes. Hop onto a festive horse-drawn trolley and take a charming ride through town, or warm up with a cup of cider by the open fire! Before you leave, bring your family and friends to Home Furniture to meet Santa, as he will be collecting Christmas letters! Nov. 14-17, Nov. 21-24. Admission is free. King St N, St. Jacobs, Ont.

Experience the true essence of Christmas at this beloved annual tradition! Take in the joyous atmosphere while shopping for unique handcrafted decorations and gifts (everything from jewelry to scented candles). Munch on freshly baked gingerbread, jams, jellies, and shortbread under thousands of twinkling lights reflecting off handmade stained-glass pieces. For Christmas carol lovers, the Baker Street Victorian Carollers will be back in full Victorian garb as they sing the classics. Nov. 15-17. Tickets: Adults: $14.00 Seniors: $12.00 | Youth: $3.00 | Children 12 and Under: Free. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham, Ont.

For four days in December, the streets of downtown Kitchener will transform into a traditional Christmas festival that dates back 700 years! Savour the sights, sounds, smells, and spirit of the Christmas festivals found in Germany. This annual market has more than 35,000 visitors each year and was named one of Ontario’s “Top 100” festivals and events (you won’t want to miss it). This year, you’ll discover Christmas trees in Carl Zehr Square and on Gaukel St near Charles St. Stop by to get a photo and see the dazzling lights! Dec. 5-8. Admission is free. 200 King Street West, Kitchener, Ont.