Toronto’s cookie scene is packed, but this new shop is bringing soft, gooey perfection to the city

Toronto’s cookie scene is notoriously crowded, but Anastasiia Ovchynnikova isn’t interested in the usual over-the-top gimmicks or viral bait. This month, she is launching Cookeys at Yonge and St. Clair, a project that swaps flashy toppings for serious technical chops and a “built from zero” approach.

A former lawyer, Ovchynnikova moved to Canada and decided to turn a deep-seated pastry obsession into a physical storefront. The inspiration for Cookeys didn’t come from a business plan, but from a life-changing bite during a trip in 2017.

“That was the first time I felt that a cookie could be more than just an addition — it could be a stand-alone dessert with character,” she says.

To get there, she traded legal briefs for pastry academies and masterclasses with French chefs. She is obsessed with the “why” behind the bake — the logic of fat content, moisture and density.

“A cookie is not improvisation and not something made ‘by eye.’ It’s a precise formula — the balance of sweetness, fat, moisture, texture and flavour,” she says. “Every batch is held to a strict personal standard: “Would I give this cookie to my children? That’s my internal reference point.”

Choosing a neighbourhood was less about data and more about a gut feeling.

“You walk into a space, and either you feel nothing or something responds inside. For me, it felt like choosing a home,” she says. The shop is designed with an open kitchen because transparency is the goal. “A sense of trust and transparency is essential here,” she notes.

In a city that appreciates independent spots, she is betting on quality over volume, noting that “growth doesn’t have to come from loud statements … but from quality and consistency.”

Whether you are after a classic chocolate chip or a double chocolate hit, Ovchynnikova believes the right cookie finds you.

“When a product is made with care and attention, it finds its person on its own.”

Cookeys is located at 1430 Yonge St.

