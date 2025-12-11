This Italian bakery just an hour from Toronto is serving a spaghetti-stuffed panzerotti pizza

If you love Italian food but can never decide between pizza, pasta or a cheesy panzerotti, there’s a little eatery just a short drive from the city that combines all three into one delicious mashup!

Sapori Di Italia opened earlier this year in a Stouffville plaza, just under an hour from Toronto, and it’s rolled out a wild new secret menu item that mashes all three Italian faves into an over-the-top carb bomb: a huge pizza where one half is a classic pie and the other half is a panzerotti stuffed with spaghetti in bolognese sauce.

Apparently, the owner first tasted a similar dish while in Germany, then brought the idea home to Stouffville and tweaked it into his own tasty version.

One GTA influencer raved that it’s such a unique combo, but it works so well, making the molten cheesy concoction just perfect for sharing, or for keeping all to yourself (both are valid options).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Marino (@saramariino)

The most extra part is that the dish has built-in scarpetta. In Italian food culture, fare la scarpetta is the super-satisfying act of using a piece of bread to mop up the last streaks of sauce from your plate. But with the Sapori Di Italia creation, instead of bread, you’ve got an entire stretch of pizza crust attached to the spaghetti-filled panzerotti, so you can scoop up every last bit of bolognese without wasting a drop!

Because it’s more of a secret/off-menu special, you likely won’t see it listed on any boards yet, so just ask for the spaghetti-stuffed pizza-panzo combo when you order and check on availability that day.

Even before this latest carb experiment, Sapori Di Italia had built a devoted following for its old-school Italian comfort food.

The shop opened in February and is part pizzeria-part Italian café and grocery, serving fresh pizzas alongside espresso and house-made treats. The wood-fired pizza has a crispy yet soft crust, with tons of cheese and a generous amount of toppings. The massive veal sandwiches are stacked with three huge cutlets and unlimited toppings, then toasted in the pizza oven! Diners can also expect chicken and meatball sandwiches, lasagna, eggplant parm and ricotta-stuffed pizza.

And if that’s not enough, the shop doubles as a dessert stop! Try classic cannoli, fresh gelato, imported Dubai chocolates, and pastries like zeppole, all bursting with authentic flavour!

Sapori Di Italia is located at 6331 Main St #61, Whitchurch-Stouffville.