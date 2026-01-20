This celebrity chef just dragged food influencers in Toronto and the internet is divided

If you’ve spent any time on “Foodstagram” lately, you know the drill: a bright ring light, a cheese pull that defies physics and a breathless voiceover declaring a very mid taco “the best thing I’ve ever eaten.” But if you ask legendary Canadian chef Massimo Capra, the trend has officially overstayed its welcome.

The moustachioed maestro behind Mississauga’s Capra’s Kitchen took to Instagram on Jan. 18, to air some grievances that have been simmering in the industry for years. In a video that has since racked up over 25,000 likes, Capra didn’t hold back on his feelings about the shift from professional food criticism to influencer culture.

Standing in his natural habitat — the kitchen — Capra lamented the loss of the “old days” of reviewers who possessed a deep understanding of technique and history.

“I miss the old days of the food reviewers… people that were knowledgeable, that knew how to write, that knew why a dish was built in a certain way,” Capra said. “Now we are left with a bunch of influencers… people who have no business discussing food because they went from eating McDonald’s to being able to afford to go to a good restaurant in the city and judge the food.”

Capra’s main beef is a lack of respect for the DNA of the dish. He argues that many viral creators lack the culinary literacy to ask the right questions, resulting in “reviews” that prioritize aesthetics over substance.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 23,000 likes and 800 comments in less than a day. Fellow chefs and food enthusiasts chimed in with a mix of agreement and debate:

@miz_gofish was loving the chaos, cheering that Capra had “dragged, roasted, sautéed and murdered” influencers in a single take. Some chefs agreed. @chef_perez91 said it was “mind-blowing” that someone with no formal training can hurt a restaurant’s reputation after a chef has spent years in culinary school and professional kitchens.

But not everyone was on board. @jonnycortizo pushed back, arguing that food alone isn’t everything anymore and that if the average diner has a great time, that’s what really counts. @crason_biller landed in the middle, saying they both liked and disliked the take and pointing out that while not every foodie knows the techniques, chefs cook for the public — not just for other chefs.

Whether you’re Team Massimo or Team TikTok, one thing is certain: the next time you post your dinner, just know there’s a chef in the back wondering if you actually know what you’re tasting.