The chocolate from this Toronto shop just ranked among the best on earth

Toronto is now home to some of the best chocolate on the planet. Mellis Chocolate, a boutique chocolatier located on Yonge Street in North York, has just been named one of the “Top 20 Chocolate Brands in the World” by global food guide, TasteAtlas.

Founded by Erwin Chen and Séverine Moreau, Mellis has been quietly building a loyal following since opening in 2024, with its thoughtful, small-batch creations. Now, their work is being recognized on the world stage alongside legendary chocolate makers from France, Italy, Peru, Brazil and beyond.

Three Mellis bonbons earned special mention in the TasteAtlas rankings, landing in the top one per cent of chocolates globally, including Pear Sake Bonbon, Yuzu Salted Caramel Bonbon and Nikka Whiskey Bonbon a ganache infused with Japanese single malt whiskey.

For Chen and Moreau, the recognition is a meaningful milestone. According to their website, the pair draw from their experiences in Canada, France and Japan and craft chocolates that reflect not only their training but also their personal histories, including childhood memories, seasonal ingredients and a deep love of sharing food with others.

Over the years, Mellis has picked up awards from the International Chocolate Awards and the Academy of Chocolate, but this is their first time being named to TasteAtlas’ annual list.

If you’re not familiar with TasteAtlas, it’s a global food and travel platform dedicated to showcasing the best local and artisanal food experiences from around the world. Their lists are based on expert curation and thousands of reviews from food lovers, chefs, and critics alike.

Mellis is one of just two Canadian chocolate makers on the Top 20 list—the other being Montreal’s Qantu Chocolate.

Curious to try these award-winning creations for yourself? You can visit Mellis Chocolate at 5418 Yonge Street, Unit #10, in North York.