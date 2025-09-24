This man knows Toronto’s best hidden food spots — and he’s your ultimate guide

If you follow Suresh Doss on Instagram, you may know him as the mango guy. But his reputation in the food industry runs so much deeper — he knows the hidden culinary gems tucked deep into every borough. Doss is the human food encyclopedia you want on speed dial — ready to lead you to immaculate meals of any cuisine, anywhere in the city. Now, he’s bringing that knowledge to the screen: his new show, Locals Welcome, premieres next month on CBC’s streaming platforms. We caught up with Doss to talk about what decades in food have taught him — and how he’s sharing it in a whole new way.

What do you think is the biggest misconception of Toronto’s food scene?

Nobody really understands how deep and culturally rich North Toronto is. Even just walking north of Yonge and Bloor, you can see how Korean and Taiwanese influences have transformed the food scene. People land at Union Station, but your mind really gets blown when you walk in any direction. Most people just don’t know that.

Where would you take someone visiting Toronto for the first time?

I’d take them to Broadview Station and have them walk along the Danforth — with no phone, just looking around. Walk into grocery stores, the Greek place, the Ethiopian spot, the Somali café, the Japanese restaurant. Now there’s also a Syrian place, an Assyrian place, an Iraqi place. It’s about putting your phone down and really observing what’s happening between grocery stores. The way I explore food isn’t just through restaurants — it’s about who’s around grocery stores, commissary kitchens, whatever I find in between, and whoever I run into.

After all these years in food, what’s stuck with you the most?

There are so many really interesting cultures and communities in this country that we still have so much time to explore. If you’re willing to drive, if you’re willing to fly, if you’re willing to walk, that journey is going to be incredible.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m an absolute introvert. I’m not a social person at all. I’d much rather be at home, cooking for my son and my wife. I don’t like being in the spotlight — for me, it’s really about: can I tell stories, and then come home and lose myself in as many cookbooks as I can? Cooking for my family is my therapy.

What’s your favourite tradition around food?

Especially now, it’s about having hands on the table together. Food itself isn’t always what brings people close — it’s the conversation that follows. For me, I’m happiest when I’m on a food tour or at an Ethiopian restaurant with a big shared platter. We each have our own sections, sure, and maybe we’re not touching fingers, but we’re reaching in together. It’s that shared moment: let’s eat this together.

What do you hope people take from Locals Welcome?

I think the most important thing for me is that everyone eats—and everyone eats diversely in this country, which I find fascinating. As divided as things are right now, when I walk into a shawarma spot, I see every kind of person there. Food is one of those rare things that cuts through all that; people don’t care about the differences—they just want sustenance, and they want it to be delicious.

(This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.)

Locals Welcome begins streaming on CBC on October 5.