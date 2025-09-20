Summer’s not over yet — here’s where to find Toronto’s best ice cream sandwiches.

Sure, sandwiches rule the lunch hour — but after school, we’re trading turkey and cheese for cookies and cream. These ice cream sandwiches aren’t just for kids: here are the best in Toronto to sweeten up your snack game.

The Big Chill



Ice cream sammies get the retro treatment at the Big Chill. Choose from chocolate chip, peanut butter or chocolate chunk cookies, then pack them with scoops of creamy flavours, like salted caramel or peanut butter. 566 College St., $8.95

Midnight Cookie



Start with your pick of vanilla, chocolate or twist soft serve, then roll it in toppings like Oreo, Biscoff or rainbow sprinkles. All that goodness gets tucked between Midnight Cookie’s two warm, gooey cookies. 3 Manor Rd. E., $8

Bang Bang



At Ossington’s beloved Bang Bang, choose from dreamy scoops like Golden Oreo or Cinnamon Toast, then pick your “sammy” style — classic cookies, cinnamon bun or Crack’d Puff — a profiterole with a crisp craquelin top. 93A Ossington Ave., $11.50

Honey’s



Honey’s has two delectable sammy options: Go classic with cookies & cream between chocolate chip cookies, or try the strawberry crumble: gluten-free oatmeal cookies with strawberry ice cream. 1026 Queen St. E., $8.50



For cool, quirky flavours, Ruru Baked’s ice cream sammies bring the fun. The Everything Bagel scoop might raise eyebrows, but kid faves, like Monster Mash and white chocolate, are sure to be fan faves. 659 Lansdowne Ave., $10

Ed’s Real Scoop



Cookie lovers, rejoice: Ed’s ice cream sandwiches come stacked with your pick of Tortoise, chocolate chip or double chocolate cookies and a generous scoop of Ed’s dreamy ice cream. 920 Queen St. E. $8