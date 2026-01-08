Where to get your Chinese all-you-can-eat fix in Toronto now that Mandarin is closing

It’s no secret by now that the Mandarin at Yonge and Eglinton is officially closing its doors on Jan 18. After thirty-five years of being Midtown’s most reliable plus-one for birthdays and “I-want-to-eat-everything” cravings, the neighbourhood landmark is taking a bow to make way for the Canada Square redevelopment. But while the iconic koi pond is moving on, the era of the grand Chinese feast isn’t exactly over; from the classic Mandarin North York just up the road to the more upscale, wood-carved vibes of Dragon Pearl, there are still plenty of spots across the city to get your all-you-can-eat fix.

Dragon Pearl

Dragon Pearl at York Mills and Don Mills is the ultimate destination. The space is a total shift in atmosphere, featuring ornate furniture and architecture crafted from reclaimed ship wood that transports you into a world of ancient Asian opulence. The spot includes an expansive menu that includes everything from Peking duck and braised pig’s trotters to salt and pepper tiger shrimp and a full sushi bar. Just like at its sister restaurant Dragon Legend, the price reflects the premium experience: adult dinner is currently $50 during the week and $55 on weekends, with tiered pricing for kids starting at $12 to $16 for the little ones and $24 to $28 for ages 7–11. 865 York Mills Rd.

Yue Lai Buffet

If you’re looking to trade the polished Mandarin experience for something raw, authentic, and very affordable, Yue Lai Buffet in Chinatown is the ultimate “no-frills” pivot. Forget the koi ponds and white linens — this is a cafeteria-style eatery that feels like a roadside shop in rural China. You pay about $18 to $19 upfront, grab a five-cell metal tray and serve yourself from a rotating selection of roughly 30 home-style dishes. You’ll find a bunch of Northeastern Chinese flavours like tomato-egg stir fry, braised pork belly and offal dishes for the adventurous. While it’s definitely not a luxury date-night spot, it’s arguably the best value in the city — especially during their $13 happy hour after 9 p.m. 492 Dundas St. W.

Dragon Legend

Dragon Legend is widely considered the “elite” option for buffet lovers, famous for its palace-style wood decor and a massive spread that features everything from hand-pulled noodles to a dedicated Peking duck station. While it’s the perfect spot for a group — especially with their new Kid Zone arcade and a “birthday person eats free” deal — just keep in mind they are temporarily closed for an upgrade until January 27, so you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to see the new space. When they do reopen, expect dinner to run about $59.99 for adults, $28 for kids (8-11) and $13 for the little ones (5-7). 25 Lanark Rd., Markham

August 8

August 8 is a modern version of the traditional buffet line, offering delicious Cantonese dim sum and Japanese cuisine. Originally a Hamilton favourite that basically invented this fusion concept in 2008, it has become a go-to for those who want a “fresh-to-table” experience. Instead of steam tables, you order everything — from supreme shrimp dumplings and BBQ pork buns to torched salmon oshi and teppanyaki steak — via iPad, and it’s delivered straight to your seat. It’s a more casual-chic way to handle an all-you-can-eat craving without the “cafeteria” feel. Adult dinner starts at $41.99 during the week and $43.99 on weekends, while lunch is a more wallet-friendly priced from $29.99 to $31.99. 331 Spadina Ave.

Asian Buffet

For those looking to keep the buffet tradition alive without the premium price tag, Asian Buffet in Etobicoke is the city’s best-kept “sleeper” spot. Located at 161 Rexdale Blvd., it’s a local favourite that offers the classic Mandarin-style comfort — think golden chicken wings, sweet and sour pork and black pepper steak — at a fraction of the cost. The vibe is casual and family-oriented (they’ve even been known to play movies like The Hunger Games on the dining room TVs), and the value is hard to beat: lunch starts at just $15.99 on weekdays, while the $25.99 to $29.99 dinner buffet often features lobster and a free soft drink. Plus, if you’re celebrating, they offer a 50 per cent birthday discount for groups of four or more adults.