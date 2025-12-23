Toronto’s latest Japanese restaurant lets you grill your own BBQ and eat unlimited sushi

With omakase counters, sushi bars and ramen shops opening across the city, Japanese food isn’t hard to find. What’s been missing is variety. Just a few months ago, Yakiniku Legend opened on McCaul Street, bringing table-side Japanese BBQ to downtown Toronto.

The McCaul Street Japanese BBQ restaurant is rooted in the tradition of yakiniku, a style of BBQ grilling that happens right at your table. According to the team, it dates back to samurai tradition, when it was believed that mastering yakiniku was not just a skill but rather a way of life.

“The name ‘Yakiniku Legend’ plays on this narrative — positioning the dining experience as not just a meal, but a legendary tradition of shared grilling, flavour and camaraderie,” says a representative of the owner and management team.

The team has been behind the operation of other Japanese restaurants including Sushi Legend, Gyu Kyou Japanese BBQ in Mississauga, and Japanese restaurants in New York.

“Over the years, the team has been deeply committed to the research and development of Japanese cuisine, with particular attention to ingredient selection, meat preparation, seasoning balance and authentic grilling techniques,” says the representative, who adds that the goal with Yakiniku Legend was to introduce “an authentic yet accessible yakiniku experience” to Toronto.

Walking through the brick archway leads into a busy dining room built around shared tables and in-table grills. Groups of all sizes gather around the centre of the table, cooking their own meat to their preferred doneness.

If the interactive tables don’t catch your attention, the all-you-can-eat pricing will. Diners can order marinated steak, prime kalbi, chicken, pork and seafood for a single price.The price also covers all-you-can-eat sushi, from handrolls to pressed varieties. The menu isn’t limited to meat and fish — there’s a wide selection of vegetables for grilling, plus cold noodles and ramen.

“The all-you-can-eat format is central to the restaurant’s identity,” says the representative. “It allows diners to enjoy a wide variety of premium meats, seafood, appetizers, sushi and more at a set price, making it great for group and social meals rather than quick diners.”

On the drink menu, you’ll find a selection of sake, wine, beer and mocktails, while the dessert menu boasts an acclaimed crème brûlée as well as matcha pudding, ice cream and more.

With the success Yakiniku Legend has found downtown, it’s no surprise that it’s extending its reach to bring more all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ to Toronto. A second location is set to soon open in Richmond Hill’s Hillcrest Mall, though an opening date has not yet been announced.

Yakiniku Legend stays open until midnight Monday through Saturday. A late-night menu starts at 9 p.m., covering all the favourites.

The restaurant is located at 35 McCaul Street, Unit 100.