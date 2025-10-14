All-you-can-eat sushi or bottomless hot dogs? Toronto’s got both this week

Toronto’s all-you-can-eat (AYCE) scene is having a moment this week. In Yorkville, a chic omakase joint is offering unlimited sushi, ramen and live DJs. Across town, a retro-looking slider bar is launching an all-day Wednesday deal built around endless hot dogs and golden tots!

Put on your bib, loosen your pants and check out these deals.

MSSM Yorkville x Ramen Tabetai Special Collab DJ Night Vol. 3

Fri Oct 7, 2025, 10:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

MSSM is chef Masaki Saito’s more casual restaurant sibling to Sushi Masaki Saito, his One-Michelin-Star (formerly Two-Star) flagship on Avenue Rd. But this Friday, MSSM is throwing the third edition of its popular after-hours bash, turning the venue into a two-floor party with all-you-can-eat sushi, two kinds of ramen and live DJs! Each floor has a distinct vibe, so you can expect a more upbeat event rather than a quiet omakase evening. It’s a ticketed night ($98+tax and fees/person) and includes a glass of sparkling wine. Tickets are limited. 154 Cumberland St.

Pennies AYCE “Steamies” hot dogs + tots

Every Wednesday (from Oct 15)

Every Wednesday (beginning Oct 15), Pennies is rolling out an AYCE hot dog and tater tot special for $17.99, available all day long! Well, the deal runs all day, but there’s a two-hour dining limit per customer. No reservations or tickets are required; you just have to purchase a drink to unlock the deal (a soda is cool with them!). We don’t know exactly which tots and steamies are included in the promo, but their menu features everything from OG tots to poutine-style versions, plus all-beef frankfurters and Yves Veggie dogs loaded with sauerkraut, onions and mustard. So, round up your crew, slide into a booth and start eating! Despite its name, Pennies is cashless. Two locations: 127 Strachan Ave. | 667 College St.