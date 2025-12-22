These 10 Toronto restaurants are still taking New Year’s Eve reservations

Get ready to dine like a star in Toronto on New Year’s Eve! From cool downtown spots to hidden gems, there’s a ton of awesome places where you can have a blast and enjoy some amazing food.

Here are 10 Toronto restaurants that are still taking New Year’s Eve reservation.

Lee Restaurant

Still hunting for a New Year’s Eve reservation? Lee Restaurant is ringing in the night with a $195-per-person tasting menu that plays to Susur Lee’s greatest hits, all with his signature Asian-leaning edge. Expect luxe touches like caviar and lobster, rich duck and foie gras, and a beef main that shows up two ways — grilled and slow-braised — before the night wraps with a multi-part dessert spread. The beloved Singapore-style slaw makes an appearance, wine pairings are available, and the kitchen can accommodate most dietary needs.

Alder

Celebrate New Year’s at Alder with a multi-course feast in three or five acts, crafted by one of Toronto’s most celebrated chefs, Patrick Kriss. Think luxe touches, special courses from the kitchen, and a Champagne toast at midnight. The three-course menu is $110 per person, the five-course experience is $180, and seating is timed to let the night unfold just right.

Byblos

Ring in 2026 at Byblos Downtown with a vibrant Eastern Mediterranean-inspired evening. The restaurant is offering a special four-course menu for $130 per person, complete with luxe amuse-bouches like spinach and feta pastry, truffle mushroom, or kataifi shrimp. First courses include Hummus Royale, tuna tartare, or a gem salad, followed by mains such as 8oz AAA striploin, grilled branzino, harissa-roasted chicken, or stuffed eggplant. Choose from sides like black truffle rice or roasted vegetables, and finish with a decadent dessert selection — think midnight chocolate tart, baklava, or winter sorbet.

Minami

Start the new year with wagyu, kombu-poached lobster, and a 7-piece sushi parade at Minami. Dessert arrives with banana cake, jasmine tea ice cream and miso caramel — because why not? DJ Jooof spins from 7 p.m. while you toast, nosh and dance through the night. $150 gets you in, optional wine pairings add a little extra sparkle.

Kasa Moto



On New Year’s Eve, Kasa Moto is offering a curated set menu that reflects its modern Japanese-Peruvian blend and social dining vibe. The evening begins with a light amuse of NYE harumaki, moves through wagyu carpaccio, shrimp tempura and hamachi crudo, and features a chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Mains include wagyu skirt steak, miso-marinated black cod, kinoko salad and wagyu fried rice, with desserts that round out the night. Priced at $85/pp.

Beso by Patria

Besos is marking Nochevieja with a Spanish-inspired four-course, family-style menu priced at $135 per person. The meal is built for sharing, starting with small plates and moving into richer dishes, including grilled calamari, oxtail bomba, paella and wagyu picanha, followed by classic desserts like Basque cheesecake and churros. An à la carte menu is available from 5 to 7 p.m., but the tasting menu is designed for diners planning to stay through the night and welcome 2026 at the table.

Proof Bar + Patio

For a calmer, cozy start to New Year’s Eve, Proof Bar & Patio is offering private dome seating that feels like a small escape from winter. Guests are tucked into transparent outdoor domes for a 90-minute seating that includes a welcome drink, a choice of entrée and dessert, all for $79 per person.

Bar Piquette

Pop the bubbly and settle in at Bar Piquette for a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with wine pairings, $125 per person. Start with Robinson bread, marinated olives and a mortadella bun, move into salads or roasted beets and melt into a classic Swiss fondue. Finish on a sweet note with flourless chocolate cake.