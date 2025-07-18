The best new restaurants in Yorkville

Yes, Yorkville is bougie — but can you blame it? Between the designer shops, art galleries, fancy skincare clinics and martinis that cost more than your Uber ride home, this neighbourhood is basically Toronto’s runway. And lately, it’s been serving more than just looks. With a new batch of restaurant openings (and one hot spot on the way), here are five reasons to head north of Bloor — heels optional.

Paros

From the crew behind Parc Ave and Future Nightclub comes the new iteration of PAROS, Yorkville’s latest see-and-be-seen spot. The space has been transformed into a sharply styled Aegean-inspired supper club with two distinct vibes; a bright, gold-toned patio for early evening drinks and a dark, bass-thumping lounge that turns into a full-on party by dessert. The menu’s built to share: zucchini chips with Paros sauce, ouzo-flamed saganaki, grilled kalamari and a stacked weekend-only platter with skewers and dips. 119 Yorkville Ave.

Mar’aa

A few months in, Mar’aa is starting to settle into its sky-high perch above Yorkville. The Middle Eastern restaurant — perched on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre — is the latest project from Scale Hospitality, the team behind Byblos, Lapinou and Miss Likklemore’s. It replaces AP, the short-lived pan-Asian concept from Montreal chef Antonio Park, which opened in 2022 with big buzz and quietly shut its doors earlier this year

The One Caviar Bar

If a caviar bar were going to open in Toronto, it was always going to land in Yorkville. The One Caviar Bar, now in soft launch, claims to be the city’s first caviar and cocktail bar — a spot where you can sip champagne, spoon sturgeon roe and people-watch in peak luxury. The decadent menu features caviar from top purveyors like Imperial Crystal, plus oysters, calamari, crab and even a cheesecake topped with more caviar. A 10g tin of caviar starts at $40, while the $69.99 oysters arrive topped with Oscietra. 850 Yonge Street or 1 Yorkville Ave.

Ramen Tabetai

Toronto loves Masaki Saito — and now it gets to love him in noodle form. The city’s only two-star Michelin chef has opened Ramen Tabetai, a Jiro-style ramen shop hidden above his more casual sushi spot MSSM in Yorkville. It’s rich, hearty ramen with thick, chewy noodles, a deep tonkotsu broth laced with a custom soy sauce, and toppings like chashu pork, garlic and pork fat piled high. Saito, unimpressed by Toronto’s ramen scene, decided to make his own — and judging by the lines out the door during soft launch (helped by a free ramen promo for students), the city’s already slurping it up. 154 Cumberland St.

Opening Soon: Salt Grass+ Rare

Big steak energy is coming to Yorkville. Salt Grass & Rare, a swanky new steakhouse from the team behind The Butcher Chef and Oliver’s, is set to open soon on the ground floor of 50 Scollard — a luxury condo designed by Norman Foster. Expect dry-aged cuts, a lush garden terrace with water features, and a moody lounge ideal for martinis. Chef Derek Von Raesfeld will lead the kitchen, promising a refined, modern take on steakhouse classics.