Shaq’s Big Chicken has officially opened its first Canadian location

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken has crossed into Canada, opening its first location just outside Toronto inside the newly renovated TD Coliseum. The restaurant marks the brand’s first step north of the border.

Big Chicken launched in 2018 at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay, built around O’Neal’s love of loud non-apologetic comfort food done right. The brand has since expanded across the U.S., often inside arenas and entertainment venues. Canada is next, with more Ontario locations already in the pipeline.

The Hamilton menu sticks to most of the hits, built around brioche sandwiches with grilled or crispy chicken, all available as meals with fries and dunkable in Nashville Hot or Holy. The Original is made with crispy chicken, BC sauce and pickles, while The Ultimate goes all in with mac n’ cheese and onion rings. There’s also the Shaq Attack with BBQ sauce and slaw, plus snacks, tenders, plates, crinkle-cut fries, shakes and a full lineup of sauces.

Big Chicken joins a growing food roster at TD Coliseum. Options include Sugar and Salt, Fizzy Feathers, Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club, Dip City, Mister Softee, Slice Society, Casa Escobar and Rizzo’s House of Parm.

Big Chicken is located on street level in Section 106. Also new to the building is Iron Cow, the latest opening from celebrity chef Matty Matheson.