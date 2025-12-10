Queen West just got a custom pasta bar with more than 10 toppings and a 35-kilo parm wheel

Foodies with a penchant for Italian cuisine are about to get very excited: There’s a new pasta restaurant that just opened on Queen West.

Pastalia’s concept functions similar to a poke or burrito restaurant – you pick your fresh, handmade pasta base (and its size), you pick your toppings, and it all goes together in a freshly made, customized bowl.

“Everything starts with our Fettuccine Alfredo, which gets tossed inside a 35-kilogram wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano imported straight from Italy,” says co-founder Deniz Ozturk. “From there, people can customize their bowl with more than ten toppings. And that mix is what makes it special. You usually see parmesan-wheel pasta at high-end restaurants where customization is limited or even forbidden(!). We wanted to bring that same quality to a quick-serve setting where people can make it exactly how they like.”

The pasta is served in two sizes: The Teaser (140g) for $10.99 or The Showstopper (200g) for $13.99. From there, diners can “make it saucy” with options like Classic Alfredo, Saucy Marzano tomato, Saucy Arrabbiata (spicy), Bolognese, or Pesto Perfection, and add proteins like Roast Beef, Grilled Chicken, or Chorizo. Finishing touches include Truffle Mushroom Purée, Roasted Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Baby Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli, or Extra Parmesan.

For those who prefer a ready-made combination, Pastalia also offers signature bowls like The Truffle Trouble with Alfredo, truffle mushroom purée, grilled chicken and roasted mushrooms; Veggie Magic blends pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli and baby mozzarella; La Verde Vita balances classic Alfredo with a spicy Arrabbiata sauce, grilled chicken and roasted mushrooms; and The Roman Holiday layers Alfredo with Bolognese, roasted mushrooms and baby mozzarella.

There’s even a menu for furry friends: Pawsta Lover comes with toppings like Salmon Sprinkle or Savory Liver Dust, sized as Little Fella ($3.49) or Big Fella ($4.49). Diners can also make any pasta dish a combo for $7.99 by adding a salad or dessert and a drink.

As people learn more about Pastalia and the owners learn more about the tastes of the neighbourhood, the offerings will evolve to include more seasonal shapes as well as a lasagna dish. But it’s all about sharing the love of pasta.

“Pastalia is owned by three friends who bring more than fifteen years of combined experience across restaurants, service, operations, sales and marketing,” Ozturk says. “Each of us came in with different strengths that complement each other, and that blend is really what shaped the concept. We’ve poured everything we know about hospitality and customer experience into creating a place that feels warm, welcoming and consistent.”

The restaurant is currently in its soft launch, and Ozturk says the west end feels like the perfect home for the brand of hospitality Pastalia serves up.

“Queen West has always felt like the heart of the city to us. It’s creative, a little chaotic in the best way, and full of people who appreciate good food done with care,” he says. “We wanted to be part of that energy. And when we found this space, it just felt right. The neighbourhood already feels like home.”

Pastalia is located at 1180 Queen Street West.