If you love hygge, you’ll flip for this new Toronto tea house brewing beauty in every imperfect cup

Just a month old, there’s a new College Street tea house is already luring Toronto’s tea lovers — but Archi Element pours more than just a perfect cup. The tea house is also a hot new destination to view and buy ceramics, engage in tea ceremonies, and participate in artist-led workshops.

All of it unfolds in a minimalist, moody space awash in earthy tones, inspired by wabi-sabi — the Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in the imperfect and impermanent. Neutral hues and wooden accents echo through the hand-crafted ceramics on display and for sale. Even the garbage bin is a work of ceramic art.

“We should be reusing the pieces, no matter if it’s old or it’s broken, if we’re still able to fix it,” says Eunice Liang, the curator of the space who also owns the business alongside Nicole Zhang. “Wabi-sabi lifestyle means using the pieces that have already been cracked, so we don’t need to buy more and waste more materials.”

Liang, a former personal shopper, struggled to find a place in Toronto offering high-quality “luxury” plates and homeware.

“I’m looking for something fancy inside too, not just something to showcase to everyone from the outside,” says Liang. “For me, the meaningful part is when you go home and it feels homely and welcoming. That’s what should matter, not the outside.”

Liang spent months travelling to Japan and studying in Jingdezhen, the “porcelain capital” of China, to learn the craft of ceramics. She believed she had to master it before selling it — an experience that deepened her understanding of the pieces she wanted to share with customers.

Now, Archi Element’s shelves are lined with vases, mugs and other ceramics crafted mostly in China, Japan and locally in Toronto, many using the traditional wood-fire technique. True to the wabi-sabi style, the pieces aren’t perfect — some may have cracks — but they remain smooth, matte-finished, functional, and all the more unique for it.

“I really appreciate it and hopefully people can appreciate the Asian ceramic work, too, because the way we make it is really different than North America,” Liang says.

Not only can you shop for original tea mugs, but you can also book a tea tasting to explore the aromatic profiles of fresh phoenix oolong. Guests are guided through each tea’s history and flavour notes, snacking on nuts while learning the art of the tea ceremony. The teas featured in tastings change with the seasons.

If you don’t have time to stick around, there is a limited take-out menu of “tea mocktails” including some iced beverages for the summer. Highlights include an oolong tea drink, a jasmine green tea, a vegan matcha and a cold brew washed with pineapple, lime and milk.

“We want to provide a lot of unique quality for people to try out,” Liang says. “Instead of just coming to have an americano every single day, we want to bring some fun for daily life.”

If that’s not enough, Archi Element also hosts workshops inspired by the wabi-sabi style. From creating floral displays to crafting your own ice cream bowl, these hands-on sessions are designed to help you slow down and savour the moment.

“I want audiences to come to the space and slow down, even if it’s just for ten minutes,” Liang says. “Just slow your time, spend more time on yourself, and pay more attention to yourself—not just showcasing for other people.”

Archi Element is located at 1150 College St.