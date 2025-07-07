After 20 Years, Drake’s favourite restaurant in Little Italy has closed for good

Vivoli, the long-standing Italian restaurant on College Street, has officially closed after more than two decades in business.

The closure was announced quietly on July 2 through a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

“The end is here…With sad hearts, after two decades of business, Vivoli will be closing their doors. Last day of service will be Sunday, July 6. Thank you to everyone who supported us during all these years. We will miss you.”

Located just west of Clinton Street, Vivoli was a fixture of Toronto’s Little Italy, known for it’s traditional Italian cuisine and bustling rooftop patio. Over the years, it became a go-to for casual dinners, birthday parties, post-bar hangs and first dates.

In the hours after the closure was announced, dozens of regulars flooded the comments section with memories. “The patio where I had my first date with my now-husband,” one wrote. “College Street won’t be the same,” said another. “I really hope that new is for a better reason! And I send a big hug to all that worked and left a piece of their life there,” another commented.

The restaurant underwent a renovation in 2017 under new ownership, refreshing the look and menu in an attempt to modernize. While the update brought some change, Vivoli remained mostly true to what it had always been: an easygoing neighbourhood spot and a familiar face in Little Italy.

Vivoli was even once known as a favourite of Drake’s. Back in 2009, the actor and rising rapper called it his favourite restaurant in the city, saying it’s where he went to party with his friends.

While no reason for the closure was given, the announcement’s finality suggests it’s not temporary. As one person comment on Instagram: “End of an era.”