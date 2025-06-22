Reservations are open, here is everything you need to know about Summerlicious 2025

Toronto’s most delicious culinary celebration of local flavours returns this summer! From July 4 to July 20, more than 220 local restaurants will participate in Summerlicious 2025, so foodies can enjoy three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at a range of reasonable price points.

If anything, it provides the best excuse to reconnect with friends over lunch or even treat yourself to a multi-course dinner (without breaking the bank)!

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Summerlicious 2025.

What is Summerlicious?

The concept is similar to Winterlicious: participating restaurants across the city create special three-course prix fixe menus at set price points, so patrons can experience high-quality dining at a fraction of the regular cost.

The event was launched in 2003 to help boost sales at Toronto’s restaurant scene during slower months. And it worked. To date, it’s generated more than $353 million in economic activity, with over 8 million meals served!

How much does it cost?

Prix fixe meals are as follows:

Lunch: $20 / $27 / $34 / $41 / $48 / $55

Dinner: $25 / $35 / $45 / $55 / $65 / $75

Do I have to make a reservation?

It’s a good idea! Reservations are now open, and diners are encouraged to book directly with participating restaurants.

What’s new this year?

New locations to this year’s lineup include 1Kitchen, Abrielle, Alder, AYLA, Casa Madera, Chotto Matte, JaBistro, Kiin, Korean Village, La Nayarita, Ngogo, Patois, Salt Wine Bar, Seoul House, The Porch Light and more! You can see a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus on the City’s Summerlicious webpage.

Summerlicious highlights

The Hong Kong Tourism Board is the official sponsor of Summerlicious 2025, and it’s bringing a taste of the East to Toronto with some exclusive culinary events (all in anticipation of the 2025 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival).

This year, check out the one-night-only collaboration between Michelin-starred Chef Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation, Hong Kong) and Chef Nick Liu (DaiLo, Toronto) for the perfect East-meets-West flavours for “Hong Kong Night” at Summerlicious (July 20). It’s the perfect way to end the festival! Tickets go on sale June 22 at www.dailoto.com.

Or check out the Visa Infinite Dining Series at Langdon Hall (July 25). Chef Vicky Cheng (Wing and VEA, Hong Kong) will cook with his mentor, Chef Jason Bangerter, in a celebration of mentorship and culinary mastery (tickets available July 3 at www.VisaInfinite.ca).

Anyone dining at a participating Summerlicious restaurant between July 4 and 20 will also receive a QR code to enter a Summerlicious Travel Giveaway, for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2025 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival (Oct 23–26, 2025)! The grand prize includes two premium economy round-trip tickets with Cathay Pacific, four nights at a four-star hotel, two 3-day all-access Hong Kong attraction passes and VIP tickets to the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival.

