If you live in Toronto and love to cook, this could be your shot at $100,000

If you’ve ever dreamed of turning your home-cooking skills into national fame (and a major cash prize), now’s your moment. MasterChef Canada has officially opened casting for Season 9, and amateur home cooks from across the country are invited to apply.

Confident chefs should be ready to step into the iconic kitchen with bold flavours and original dishes, so yes, this is absolutely the time to whip out the signature version of your grandma’s raved-about holiday cheese lasagna! Filming is scheduled for March 20 to April 30, 2026, in Toronto (travel is apparently covered), and applicants must be available for about 15 days within that window.

The winner will take home $100,000 and the coveted title of MasterChef Canada. Sounds good so far? Here’s what you need to know before applying: applicants must be at least 19 years old as of Dec 1, 2025, and be either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. You also can’t currently work as a professional chef (and if you’ve previously earned income from cooking in a professional setting, you’ll need to disclose that in your application).

For your application materials, you’ll need to submit two videos: an introduction video (max 90 seconds) and a cooking presentation video (up to 4 minutes), as well as multiple photos, including pics of you and your amazing food! The good news: your photos and videos don’t need to be professionally shot. A smartphone in a quiet, well-lit space works just fine. The casting portal also asks applicants to film in landscape mode and avoid music or filters.

The deadline to apply is Jan 12, 2026, but the casting team is encouraging people to apply as soon as possible (they begin reviewing submissions as they come in, so early applicants might have an edge).

Casting is open nationwide, so expect thousands of Canadian home cooks to throw their hats (or chef’s toques) into the ring!

And if you’re wondering whether a GTA home cook can actually go all the way, the show’s track record says yes. Markham baker Christopher Siu rose to wider fame after winning MasterChef Canada: Back to Win, building that momentum into a growing pastry brand. Season 1 winner Eric Chong may have competed as an Oakville contestant, but he’s since become a major name in the Toronto dining scene. Toronto-based Mary Berg, who won Season 3, is now returning to the franchise as a judge for Season 9, joining culinary personality Hugh Acheson and Toronto chef and restaurateur Craig Wong.

If you think you’ve got the chops to compete, sharpen your knives, and click here to apply.