10 Christmas gift ideas for Toronto food lovers who already have everything

Toronto foodies are absurdly easy to shop for — at least in theory (there are only so many bottles of grocery-store hot sauces and random charcuterie boards one can use).

If you’re looking for something that actually feels special while supporting local businesses at the same time, these Toronto-based brands and experiences make perfect Christmas gifts for food lovers! From nut-free party desserts to olive oil straight from a family grove in Greece, here are 10 delicious ideas that a foodie will devour.

1. The Happy Box | Festive foodie box

This Toronto-based, women-founded company curates themed boxes filled exclusively with products from Canadian small businesses; think artisan snacks, tasty drink mixes, pantry treats and self-care extras. Products are shipped directly to the recipient, gift-wrapped and ready to open. Their Winter & Holiday Collection includes “Canada’s Winter Market” ($135), an advent-style box that channels a cross-Canada holiday market, as well as festive options like ’Tis the Season of Treats, Comfort and Joy (For Her) and Fireside Flannel (from $99).

2. Bobbette & Belle Bakery | Gingerbread house

If your foodie has a sweet tooth, why not gift an over-the-top gingerbread house? Bobbette & Belle Bakery is known for its intricate, towering gingerbread creations and deluxe gingerbread house kits that let you show off your own edible showpieces at home for the holidays! The houses are crafted by in-house gingerbread artists, with detailed piping, candied accents and a classic storybook look that will make a living room feel like a live Hallmark movie. For DIY types, the Complete Gingerbread House Kit comes with everything you need to assemble and decorate a festive house, so it’s perfect for anyone who likes their Christmas décor to be fully snackable.

3. Chef Charlotte Langley | Nice Cans

For the foodie who nerds out over anchovies and sardines, anything from Chef Charlotte Langley’s pantry universe makes the perfect gift. The Toronto-based chef made waves co-founding Scout Canning, then launched Nice Cans this year (a tinned food brand focused on Mediterranean-inspired sardines and sustainably sourced seafood). Perhaps build a holiday package with a mix of sardine flavours, some crackers and a bottle of wine — you’ll have the perfect stocking stuffer!

4. Sullivan & Bleeker | The Dirty Dozen of Jars

Sullivan & Bleeker has become the cult fave for over-the-top cookies, cupcakes and candy! Their ‘Dirty Dozen of Jars’ just might be their most giftable item (and perfect for people with nut allergies). This party-ready pack includes 12 nut-free assorted “jarcake” gourmet cupcakes baked directly into individual mason jars, ready to eat with a spoon. Each jarcake is a single-serve portion, and the Dirty Dozen lineup includes one of every flavour: sundae, salted caramel, chocolate, s’mores, banana caramel maple, mint chocolate chip, bubble gum, cookie dough, red velvet, Oreo, candy bar and carrot cake.

5. Bandit Brewery | The Art Bandit beer & poster gift bundle

This is for the craft beer nerd who has a favourite IPA and an opinion about the label design — Bandit Brewery’s “The Art Bandit” gift bundle focuses on both! The west-end Toronto brewpub is known for its cute raccoon branding and small-batch releases. The $54 gift bundle set includes four 355 ml cans of their mainstay beers, five collectible label-art magnets and a full-size Bandit poster of your choice. The beers in the bundle rotate based on availability, but expect some of Bandit’s best-loved brews, like Juicebox, Mr. Pink or The Great Escape.

6. Pilot Coffee Roasters | Giftable coffee subscriptions

If your foodie-friend’s idea of self-care is all about espresso shots, a coffee subscription from Pilot Coffee Roasters is a safe bet! The Toronto-based roastery offers a “Gift A Coffee Subscription” option that sends two bags of seasonally rotating beans per shipment. You choose how many shipments you want to gift and share your recipient’s details and a personalized message; Pilot handles the rest, emailing your giftee and shipping the beans on schedule!

7. Chocolat de Kat | Cool chocolates and jewel-box bonbons

Who wouldn’t love a customizable chocolate box? Chocolat de Kat is a small, Toronto chocolatier with a reputation for delicious, flavour-packed bonbons. The chocolate gift boxes are available in 4-, 9-, and 25-piece formats (ranging from $14.50 to $81), and are filled with hand-painted chocolates that crack to reveal silky ganaches, caramels, gelées and pralines inside. Head to their website and choose ‘Chef’s Choice’ or build your own box by mixing and matching flavours like Yuzu Hot Toddy, Chai Snickerdoodle, Vietnamese Coffee, Birthday Cake and more. If your food lover has an allergy, there are filters to avoid allergens like dairy, gluten, nuts, eggs or alcohol. Free shipping for orders over $100+ in the GTA and $200+ across Canada!

8. Cheese Boutique | Behind-the-scenes tour of the Cheese Boutique

For the foodie who’d rather collect experiences, a tour of Toronto’s iconic Cheese Boutique is about as indulgent as it gets! The gourmet shop runs “Ultimate Foodie Experience” tours that take small groups (2-6 people) through the main store, the Bottega bakery café and the legendary cheese vault. The Level 1 Tour ($140/person) includes a guided walk by a cheese specialist, tastings of six rotating cheeses with pairings, seasonally available charcuterie and antipasto, a bottle of the shop’s exclusive Pristine Cuvée Cabernet Franc, a $25 Cheese Boutique gift card and a pastry and coffee or tea to finish!

9. Mildred’s Temple Kitchen | Brunch in a box!

Liberty Village’s Mildred’s Temple Kitchen has been serving legendary brunch for more than 35 years, and now you can gift some weekend magic in kit form. The Mildred’s Pancake Essentials Kit ($42.50) bundles their buttermilk pancake mix with a 250 ml bottle of organic maple syrup, a 250 ml wild blueberry compote and a cute “Wake me up when brunch is ready” door hanger, all boxed up for easy gifting. The kit ships across Canada (with free shipping over $150) and is also available for local pick-up, so maybe pair it with a brunch reservation.

10. Mamakas | Early Harvest Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil​

Ossington’s Mamakas Taverna is the top spot for Greek mezze and late-night ouzo, and now the restaurant is bottling that flavour for home kitchens. Mamakas Early Harvest is a limited-release organic extra-virgin olive oil made from Manaki olives grown in an organic grove neighbouring the founders’ family home in Arcadia, Peloponnese. The olives are pressed within hours of picking, so your foodie will experience a fragrant, balanced oil! The project is a collaboration with a woman-owned olive grove and is limited to just 500 bottles, making it a very special pantry gift.