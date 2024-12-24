10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

Not into the whole turkey-and-presents routine? Or maybe you’re just looking to escape the holiday madness? Either way, Toronto’s got your back. From skating under the stars to a public art light show, here are 10 things to do in Toronto that’ll make your Christmas Day anything but ordinary.

Drag your Christmas to The Drink

Christmas isn’t just for carols — it’s for drag. Star Gayzing at The Drink is your ticket to a glam-filled holiday, with fierce performances from Ultra Violet and Anne Tique Doll. Hosted by the iconic Star, this weekly drag show runs from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and guarantees high drama, higher heels and enough glitter to outshine your tree.

Be the royalty you are at Casa Loma

Step into your Hallmark movie moment at Casa Loma, where the Toronto castle transforms into a glittering Christmas fantasy. With twinkling lights, festive performance and holiday cheer oozing from every corner, this is the ultimate setting for your “main character” holiday aesthetic.

Get into the holiday spirit(s)

There have been lineups all season for one of the city’s most popular pop-up holiday bars, Miracle Toronto. But we’re willing to bet that it might be a bit less busy on the big day itself. Visit for a taste of kitschy holiday decor and themed cocktails, such as Rudolph’s Replacement (with vodka and chai syrup) and the Christmaspolitan (with some very seasonal spiced cranberry sauce).

Holiday vibes at Drom Taberna

Skip the awkward family dinner and head to DROM Taberna, where everyone is family and the music doesn’t stop. Catch Eight Street Orchestra and Littonic on Christmas Eve, then vibe with Donné Roberts and Quincy Bullen on Christmas Day. Cozy, musical and oh-so-Toronto, Drom is the perfect place to toast the season with your chosen fam.

Luxe and laid back at 1 Hotel

Looking for a bougie Christmas? 1 Hotel’s got your holiday sorted with curated events that scream “treat yourself.” Sip sustainably at Social Hour, chill to live acoustic tunes at Sounds of Flora or head up to Sips on the Sixteenth for rooftop cocktails and breathtaking views. Because who said luxury and Christmas can’t mix?

Laugh it off at Backroom Comedy Club

Who needs Santa when you’ve got comedy? Backroom Comedy Club is here to make your Christmas hilarious. Back with their second annual Christmas comedy show, there will be two show times to choose from if you want to squeeze in some laughs after a day full of presents and treats.

Wander through Window Wonderland

The Junction’s Window Wonderland is not your average holiday light show. Think augmented reality meets public art. Grab the Artivive app and watch murals and installations come to life. It’s free, futuristic and fabulous—what’s not to love?

Feast Mode: O’Grady’s Christmas Dinner

Don’t stress over the stove this Christmas — O’Grady’s has you covered. They’re dishing out a three-course turkey dinner with all the festive fixings in a warm and welcoming space. It’s holiday magic without the mess. Grab your tickets before they’re gone — nobody likes missing out on gravy.

Skate under the lights at Nathan Phillips Square

Lace up your skates and glide through the holiday glow at Nathan Phillips Square. The Cavalcade of Lights is still shining bright, making the rink the most festive place in town. Bring your own skates for a free, magical holiday vibe — extra points for twirling under the tree.

Winter Village at the Distillery District

No market? No problem. The Winter Village is still decked out in lights and charm, offering the perfect spot for a festive evening stroll. Snap a pic under the giant Christmas tree, then wander cobblestone streets surrounded by holiday magic right in Toronto.