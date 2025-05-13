A 13-year-old makes the best dessert at this new Toronto steak house. Yes, really.

If you’ve ever dreamed of indulging in a perfectly cooked, dry-aged ribeye without committing to a white

tablecloth or a triple-digit bill, you’ll want to head to Paris Steak — a sleek, subversive new steakhouse

that recently opened in Liberty Village.

Housed in a moody, art-splashed space that blends the feel of a French bistro with a downtown vibe, Paris

Steak is redefining what “fast-casual” can mean. Owner Peter Armanious, who was raised in the world of

hospitality and later pivoted from a career in finance, launched the restaurant to fill a gap in the market.

“Nowhere really lets you get a great steak sandwich — I mean, the kind with dry-aged, butchered-in-house meat — without sitting down at a steakhouse and spending a minimum of $40 per portion,” says Armanious. “I wanted the meat to be the star of the show.”

And the menu at Paris Steak makes that clear. Simple but sophisticated, it focuses on three standout cuts: strip loin, ribeye and chuck, with the first two dry-aged for 30 days to enrich the flavour and tenderness. Each sandwich is built on a base of arugula and house-made chimichurri, finished with your pick of five signature sauces. Customers can also find steak frites or a steak salad on offer — but the fan favourite might just be the duck fat fries, tossed in Parmesan and parsley.

“People come back just for those,” laughs Armanious.

The kitchen is helmed by 33-year-old chef Edward, a Liberty Village fixture known for his work at Impact Kitchen. But it’s not just the steak people are buzzing about — the desserts are some of the most talked-about items on the menu. The banana pudding and chocolate mousse are standouts, made not by a pastry chef, but by a 13-year-old baking prodigy Armanious discovered at a party.

“It’s the best banana pudding I’ve ever had in my life,” he says. “Now she’s got a website, a business — I’m always happy to support a young entrepreneur.”

The space itself is a study in contrasts. Upstairs offers casual counter service for grab-and-go sandwiches, while downstairs delivers a full-service dining experience complete with curated music and a sharply tailored wine list assembled with the help of a sommelier.

It’s a spinoff on a kind of a French bistro,” says Armanious. “But more on the edgy side. It’s insulting.”

Local artwork lines the basement walls, all created by a young finance professional who’s since landed half a dozen commissions since the restaurant’s launch.

Paris Steak is located at 120 Atlantic Ave.