Your Guide to Local Holiday Shopping in North Forest Hill

The holiday season is here and whether you’re shopping for family, friends or colleagues, we’ve got you covered with thoughtful and unique local gifting ideas curated for your convenience! This year, make gift-giving more personal with options ranging from art lessons and Italian cooking classes to luxurious spa treatments, silk sleepwear and custom fine jewellery – all found on Eglinton Avenue West from Chaplin Crescent to Oriole Parkway.

Artbarn School: Art Lessons for Kids or Adults

Do you have that artsy friend looking to hone their skills? Or a young budding artist ready to explore their creativity? This not-for-profit art school offers fun and inspiring classes and workshops for kids and adults in watercolour, acrylic, oil, painting, pottery, drawing, printmaking and more! Whether they’re a brand new beginner or a passionate hobbyist looking to level up, it’s the perfect gift for anyone at any stage of their artistic journey.

Isle of Coffee: Stocking Stuffers for Espresso Lovers

This cool and collected cafe near Avenue and Eglinton not only serves up specialty coffee drinks and gourmet French pastries but boasts a range of packaged fresh ground coffee from local boutique roasteries Subtext Coffee and Java Roasters. They also carry ceremonial-grade matcha from Niju. The perfect stocking stuffers for those caffeine fans!

7 Numbers Restaurant: Cooking Classes with Mama Rosa

Not only can you get a fresh plate of Mama Rosa’s Famous Meatballs (they made the Best of the Best list for 2024!), but 7 Numbers Restaurant on Eglinton also offers monthly cooking classes! Treat your bestie or coworker to a fun weeknight class for two and spend three hours with Rosa and company for an unforgettable instructional dinner party, complete with antipasti, first and second courses, and wine.

Bijoux Village: Sparkle and Shine for Your Sweetheart

Bijoux Village is a third-generation jeweller providing modern and elegant styles to the Eglinton West neighbourhood for over 30 years! Treat your beloved to the timeless beauty of fine diamond jewellery that includes expertly crafted rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets from their collections across Italy, Canada and the United States.

Che Bella Spa: Beauty Treatments that Pamper and Indulge

Who doesn’t love to receive a Swedish massage, rejuvenating facial or classic mani/pedi? Che Bella Spa is a full-service day & medi spa offering a variety of treatments that anyone would love to unwrap this Christmas! They also carry an extensive collection of Dermalogica products for ultimate skincare love.

Di Moda European Lingerie: Something Nice to Add Some Spice

Think cosy winter pyjamas, elegant silk robes and luxurious lace slips. Di Moda is the premier midtown boutique retailer of intimate women’s apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, offering everything you need for your holiday shopping! Their wide selection includes delicate lingerie, shapewear and cruise wear – each piece a wonderful gift for that special someone.

Visit Forest Hill’s trendiest district for the best in local shopping, dining and specialty services! This holiday season, they’re making gifting even easier with a special promotion from November 21st to 28th: Purchase a $250 Eglinton Way Gift Card for $200, while supplies last.

Accepted at over 50 local businesses – including all the businesses mentioned above – this gift card is perfect for that hard-to-shop-for person! You can conveniently purchase The Eglinton Way Gift Card online with delivery direct to the recipient or via Click & Collect. For more details, visit The Eglinton Way’s website at theeglintonway.com/gift-cards







