You can watch a Swan Parade at this picturesque Ontario town this weekend

If you’re looking for the perfect weekend getaway, then consider heading to the charming little town of Stratford. The picturesque city is nestled on the banks of the Avon River in Perth County, just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto. Although it’s mainly renowned for its world-class theatre, every spring on the first Sunday of April, the quaint city draws in locals and visitors from around the globe for the annual Stratford Swan Parade!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Stratford (@visitstratfordon)

This year, the festivities take place on Sunday, April 6, starting at 2 pm. Every year, from Nov to March, the Avon River is frozen, so the swans are kept in a cozy retreat in their winter quarters behind the William Allman Arena. Sunday’s event will begin with the swans being led out of their winter hideaway before they waddle along the scenic parade route, from Morenz Drive to Lakeside Drive, culminating in a graceful entry into the river at North St.

This procession isn’t just any parade — it’ll be led by the sounds of the Stratford Police Pipes and Drums Band, adding a musical element to the cute performance!

And the swans aren’t ordinary birds — many are descendants of a pair gifted to Ottawa from Queen Elizabeth II’s royal herd in 1967, commemorating Canada’s Centennial. Today, these birds are cared for by the City of Stratford’s Community Services Department.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikolaus (@teutonik)

The event is free and can be enjoyed by attendees of all ages, so it’s a perfect family outing.

If you’re planning to attend, be advised that the following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday: Morenz Drive from Lakeside Drive to Water St from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Lakeside Drive from Waterloo St to North St from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The date is tentative and may change due to weather, so check out the city’s Insta page for updates!

After the parade, visit the town’s cozy cafes, unique shops and scenic parks to make the most of your stay!⁠